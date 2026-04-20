1 Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Texans Overnight

The Houston Texans have been prone to making a few big draft-day deals under the oversight of general manager Nick Caserio.

In the past two drafts, the Texans have been one to frequently trade down and out of their first-round pick. They've, of course, also had their moments of aggressively trading up the board, as they did in 2023 by moving up to third overall and landing Will Anderson Jr.

So if the Texans wanted to shake up the first round of the draft yet again for this week's draft, it certainly wouldn't be the most surprising move considering their recent history. Perhaps even a blockbuster shakeup could be in store as an aggressive effort to take this roster to the next level.

If that blockbuster is in the cards, here's a peek at what that situatuon might look like:

How Texans' Dream Draft Night Trade Could Shake Out

Rather than a heavy investment in the trade market for a veteran star, it would be a more logical push from the Texans to push for that aspired top-tier talent in a trade up in the draft, if Caserio were eager to get his hands busy for another big-time roster move.

Considering the large financial bill bound to be due for Houston's roster moving forward, both on the defensive side and with whatever's to come for C.J. Stroud's contract, adding cheap, impactful talent on rookie deals only gets more important in every passing draft.

This year, a few names projected to land near the top half of the class might be worthy of a trade up from the Texans’ perspective, in the event they fall out of the top 10 picks.

On the offensive end, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq would both be difference-makers and could be worth a real look from the Texans in an ideal situation. Defensively, if they really covet Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or a top edge rusher, the same logic applies.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Houston might just the draft capital to make a slight push upwards in the first round, if they so desire. Three day two picks in this year's draft and all of their top picks in next year's make that wildly possible.

The challenge, in the event of a trade up in the first round, would then come down to finding a team interested in that shift down. And in this case, it's a pretty steep fall from a selection in the teens to the back-end of the first.

Yet, perhaps their neighbors from within state lines in the Dallas Cowboys could be a rare team who's in the market to do just that.

A Mock Trade With the Cowboys

With two first-round picks on the board, though being without a second-rounder, Houston sets up to be a strong trade partner to help them recoup capital on day two, but walk out of the first round still being able to take a prospect.

And for the Texans, the Cowboys are nestled perfectly outside the top 10 picks, where they could trade up and claim a top name who falls on draft night, and do it by moving up to a range that doesn't have to deplete their future assets in doing so.

Here's a mock-up that could make a ton of sense for both sides:

The Texans would be able to keep a second round pick at 59th-overall, keep all of their future picks in 2027, but get a real opportunity at a big playmaker on either side of the ball.

The Cowboys leave the trade having three selections between picks 20 and 40, and allows them to have even more ammo in terms of draft assets to potentially make another move down the line.

Is it unlikely? Sure. However, if the right name were to fall into place at pick 12, and the Cowboys were open for business, there's a chance deal presents appeal for both sides.

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