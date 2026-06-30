Here's Where Texans' C.J. Stroud Extension Talks Stand Right Now

Since the Houston Texans have wrapped up the bulk of their offseason moves, a lot of the discussions revolving around what might be next for them have centered around a potential extension for franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With two years left on his rookie deal after the Texans had accepted his fifth-year option just a couple of months ago, many have speculated whether Houston will get ahead of their upcoming talks for a second contract this offseason, considering he's currently slated to be a free agent after the 2027 season.

However, to this point, most rumors have leaned in the direction of Stroud and the Texans not coming to terms on a new deal just yet, and likely heading into next season without an extension in place.

Texans, C.J. Stroud Haven't Made Progress on New Contract

That expectation seems to have only persisted the closer we get to next season. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently commented on where the two sides stand with just around a month to go until training camp, noting that those contract talks are "essentially on pause" at this moment.

"Not a lot of momentum on a deal. Talks are essentially on pause right now," Fowler said. "If they want to take care of Stroud, they're going to have to make some progress this summer. Otherwise, there are some people around the league who very much believe he will play out the fourth year of his deal, try to get his value up."

"This is similar to the Trevor Lawrence situation a couple of years ago. You have a top pick who's shown some good, some bad. And you've got to decide: do you pay him early, or do you wait?"

A look at C.J. Stroud, who’s contract eligible pic.twitter.com/0oJEBVH2yf — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 29, 2026

While it's always nice to have a franchise quarterback locked in under contract for the foreseeable future, based on where the Texans and Stroud stand in their specific situation, seeing things transpire like this is not the most shocking turn of events.

Why Texans Holding Off on a C.J. Stroud Extension Makes Sense

The Texans, throughout this offseason, have shown a consistent willingness to pay their key pieces around the roster both early and often.

Guys like Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Dalton Schultz are all in that mix of players who have signed either a one-year or multi-year extension to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. All of them are also among the top players around the league at their respective positions.

The landscape for Stroud is a little different than what they've previously faced this offseason, though.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Sure, while the Texans have shown all of the right signs that indicate the fourth-year signal-caller has and will continue to be a key cornerstone for the franchise moving forward, there's a vast difference in what negotiations for a hefty contract look like for a star quarterback when compared to the rest of the roster.

Those deals are more expensive, lengthy, and need a bit more time to navigate through for members in the front office.

Talks have hinted at Stroud reaching close to, or potentially over $60 million AAV on his next deal, likely with a lot of guaranteed money that requires a ton of diligence from the Texans to ensure that they're making the right bet to extend him for the long haul.

Based on how he's performed the last two seasons, though, paying him now would tend to look like a pretty risky bet to make.

Texans Paying Stroud This Summer Creates Big Risk

He hasn't quite reached the peaks of his rookie season in 2023 outside of a handful of highlight performances, and ended his most recent campaign with an ugly postseason loss vs. the New England Patriots where he totaled four interceptions in the first half.

That puts Stroud in line for a major "prove-it" type of season for the 2026 campaign––one where he can wash out the bad taste in his mouth leftover from that dreary performance in Foxborough, while also giving the Texans the right confidence to offer him a lucrative extension this time next offseason.

Right now, though? The two sides just might be a bit too far apart in what they're looking for in a new deal. And while it's not totally impossible for that gap to be mended before next season kicks off, the writing seems to be on the wall for what to expect for the next few weeks: probably a whole lot of nothing.

All of that being said, keep a close eye on how Stroud enters this training camp for what might be the biggest year of his professional career, both from an individual perspective and for what he could do for this team with Super Bowl aspirations on their mind.

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