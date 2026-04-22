Texans' Overlooked Draft Need Quietly Becoming a Priority

The Houston Texans might be quietly targeting one key position to add to their roster early in the draft, and through the weeks leading up to the action, it hasn't been a spot that's been heavily linked as a target the front office has had at the top of mind.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, multiple sources have hinted at the Texans being interested in adding a receiver early on the board to add depth to the position group, and Tank Dell's return to the lineup won't change their thinking on that front.

" I’ve heard from two different sources that the Texans are prioritizing adding a wide receiver early in the draft," Alexander said. "And Caserio emphasized that Tank Dell’s return this year won’t preclude them from drafting one."

"The Texans know they need to add depth at the position, especially considering they were without depth last year. "

For much of the draft cycle so far, the Texans have been rumored as a team to bulk up around the trenches on both sides of the ball. And if not touching their offensive or defensive lines early on the board, tight end and linebacker have been areas to circle too.

But wide receiver might be worth a look as early as day two as well. And if the right names fall down the board, it seems like a round two or three pick is well within play for Caserio and Co. to investigate selecting.

Texans Have Been Willing to Prioritize WR in Past Drafts

Just last draft, the Texans had shown their aggressiveness in adding talent to the receiver room by selecting two wideouts in the second day of the draft, plugging in both Iowa State pass-catchers of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel into their arsenal.

Both of their stocks headed into year two look pretty strong, especially Higgins' after the way he finished his 2025 campaign. But there's still room for growth as it relates to the Texans’ depth at the position.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Their playoff loss to the New England Patriots back in January had kind of proven that the Texans needed to address the wide receiver in some shape or form headed into 2026. Nico Collins being ruled out presented the shallowness of Houston's wide receiver room behind him, and a need to add another layer of depth.

So far, those potential upgrades haven't quite happened. The year-two progression of last year's rookies, along with the return of Tank Dell, might be able to give the Texans a slight lift in the department, though nothing as substantial as another day-two pick could be.

Who Could Texans Target on Day Two?

Having three selections (and possibly more depending on draft-day trades) gives the Texans perfect flexibility to take one pass-catcher around that range for a quality young spark and finishing touch to the position group.

In terms of those projected to come off a bit higher on the board, Louisville's Chris Bell or Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling could be two outside options to fill in behind Collins and Higgins as a developmental, downfield option for the future. Georgia State's Ted Hurst could be a candidate to fill that mold later in round three.

Regardless, it remains an area to keep a keen eye on as it relates to the Texans, and could mark the sixth time in the past six drafts under Caserio as general manager that Houston takes a wide receiver off the board within the first two days.

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