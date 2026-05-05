Four Texans Rookies Who Could Contribute for Multiple Years

The Houston Texans added a new batch of eight fresh faces to the 2026 NFL Draft that now offers another dose of youth for their already-budding group, highlighted by work in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but also a few valuable additions around the edges to positions of need.

Through those three days in Pittsburgh, the Texans certainly got better on paper, just in terms of the 2026 season. But there's also a few rookies newly entering the fold that could have a real impact beyond just being a puzzle piece for year one, but a valuable, potentially starting-level player for multiple seasons.

Let's take a look at the four Texans rookies who have the best chance of creating a dent in the depth chart for the next several seasons:

Keylan Rutledge, IOL

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is selected by the Houston Texans as the number 26 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans invested heavily in Rutledge as a first-rounder, but also someone they traded up two spots on the board to get, in order to be a future staple on their offensive line for years to come.

As to where he will officially line up in his first season pro, or what Houston's plans may be for him in the years to follow still remain up in the air. That'll get sorted out closer to training camp.

However, he has the relentless mentality and physicality the Texans covet in their offensive linemen, can be a positive run-blocker with above-average athleticism, and no matter whether it’s at guard or center, projects to be a familiar piece on Houston's front to help iron out their protection troubles.

Kayden McDonald, DL

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Texans' draft entirely came at the top of the second round. McDonald is a force on the defensive interior, especially in swallowing up the run, and fills one of the final remaining holes on Houston's defensive line at the tackle spot next to Sheldon Rankins.

He was only a starter at Ohio State for one season, and he's not exactly the most ideal scheme fit into Houston's wide-9 front as a typical nose tackle. So there might be room to grow in his first few reps. As a future long-term starter on Houston's four-man rush, though, he fills in extremely nicely.

Marlin Klein, TE

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (TE14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Klein comes in as a bit of an older prospect compared to some of the Texans' other incoming rookies— turning 24 years old before his first season— but that age won't prevent the second-round pick from finding a stable role in this tight end room, both as a blocker and underrated receiving weapon.

The Texans will likely show off a bit more multiple tight end sets with both Dalton Schultz and Klein seeing a good share of snaps, with the latter seeing more work once approaching years two and three. Considering he had less than 400 receiving yards in two years as a starter at Michigan, it could take time for Klein to unlock his true ceiling as a vertical threat.

Kamari Ramsey, DB

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The newest chess piece in the Texans' secondary, Ramsey, has a ton of versatility while also fitting Houston's physical, tough requirements for their defense as is, making him an easy choice for the front office with the first pick of the fifth round.

Ramsey's role from the jump could be limited, simply because of how loaded Houston's secondary and their depth are right now. But in due time, rest assured that DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke will find good use of his skillset as either a depth safety or at nickel.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!