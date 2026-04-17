Texans Mock Draft Based Purely on Their Top-30 Visits

The Houston Texans, just like any team throughout the NFL, have been busy as it comes to bringing in various prospects on top-30 visits in the days leading up to next week's draft.

A top-30 visit can mean a lot of things for the Texans internally, even if it may not be a perfect tell that the team is interested in drafting them. But what it does do is allow those teams to gather further information on those prospects they wouldn't otherwise get without having them in the building.

But what if the Texans' top-30 visits are a hint that the team really is interested in ultimately selecting those prospects? What if Houston was only interested in taking those prospects they've brought in for a top-30 visit?

Of course, the Texans' board will look vastly different than just including those that have been in on a top-30 visit before the draft. But today, we're sorting through a full seven-round mock of what a Houston class might look like with only players brought in on a reported pre-draft visit.

Let's dive into said mock with those unique circumstances in place:

* All referenced top-30 visits have been previously reported on for Texans On SI, or have been reported on via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. (links provided)

R1, P28: Kayden McDonald | DL, Ohio St.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Texans claiming McDonald with their top pick on the board would be a notably favorable outcome all things considered, as the Ohio State product sets up as one of the best talents at his position in the entire class.

His size and run-stopping ability would be a nice complement to Sheldon Rankins upfront, and give Houston the exact spark they need to round out their defensive line entirely.

R2, P38: Emmanuel Pregnon | OL, Oregon

An instant plug-and-play starter at left guard for the Texans, Pregnon's high-level experience could prove extremely valuable to their offensive line for both now and the foreseeable future. And if able to get him for the value of a second-round pick, it makes his fit even more appealing.

R2, P58: Malachi Lawrence | DL, USF

A newly reported top-30 visit for the Texans via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Lawrence provides the exact spark the Texans need as a third rusher behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, a tough, skillful rusher who offers solid upside when it comes to getting pressure on the quarterback.

R3, P69: A.J. Haulcy | S, LSU

A well-experienced defensive back with one year spent at LSU, A.J. Haulcy has a knack for turnovers, is a clean defender with zero penalties logged in 2025, and moves well for the position that slots him in as another chess piece to utilize for Houston's potent secondary.

R4, P106: Trey Zuhn | OL, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

An athletic and experienced tackle who's touted as one of the most pro-ready in the class, he'll need to shift inside at the NFL level compared to where he's lined up the past few seasons. However, Zuhn might be a perfect candidate to compete as a day one starter at center alongside Jake Andrews.

R5, P141: Le'Veon Moss | RB, Texas A&M

Le'Veon Moss is a strong runner who has dealt with a few lingering injuries throughout his career, but could be a change-of-pace guy in the backfield that Houston takes a chance on in day three to provide further depth to their upgraded running back room.

R5, 167: Will Kacmarek | TE, Ohio St.

A blocking-focused tight end who spent tons of time with two-tight end personnel under Ryan Day at Ohio State, Tim Kacmarek brings an ideal spark to the Texans' tight end room to help out Houston's offensive line and their effectiveness in the run game.

R7, 243: Justin Jefferson | LB, Alabama

There are lingering size concerns for Justin Jefferson as an NFL linebacker at just 6-foot, 223 pounds, but he's an aggressive, violent defender with SEC experience that Houston admires in their prospects, making him worthy of a day three gamble..

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