One Texans Second-Year Player Might Not Survive Training Camp

The battle for those on the Houston Texans to be one of the lucky 53 names to make the Week One roster is still several months away. Between offseason workouts, training camp, and preseason, there's lots to shake out as it relates to this depth chart.

But based on how the Texans' offseason has panned out thus far, between a busy free agency and draft there might already be one name to circle from last year's draft class who could be an early roster bubble candidate.

That's none other than second-year safety and 2025 sixth-round selection, Jaylen Reed, who was productive in his opportunities last season, but could have a long summer ahead of him to cement a second year in Houston.

Could Jaylen Reed Be on the Roster Bubble?

Reed, while a standout as a day three pick in limited reps in 2025, finds himself in a deep Texans secondary group headed into next season— which comes as no surprise considering Houston's status as one of the best in the business in that area of the defense.

Most notably, Houston's depth at the safety position is some of the steadiest on their roster.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (34) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Outside of Calen Bullock and newly-signed starter Reed Blakenship in the back-end, Houston will also have their own veteran M.J. Stewart inked to a new one-year deal after seeing his 2025 season shortened due to injury, and have fifth-round pick Kamari Lassiter to add into that unit as well.

For someone like Reed, that's a lot of names to deal with on the depth chart, which is a much different turnout from what the Texans' situation at safety was last year amid tons of turnover and injury.

And while that sets up better for Houston's defense and its depth as a whole, it forces a sixth-round safety to make a major statement in camp to find a spot on the 53-man roster.

Injury History Could Play a Factor

Reed was a positive force in the Texans' secondary when he played. His biggest highlight of a game came during Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 when he logged 12 total tackles and a fumble recovery in a 23-19 win; the performance to really stamp his place on Houston's defense.

But the biggest flaw in his game wasn't what he was doing on the field, but what was happening to force him off the field.

He would suffer a forearm injury in Week 13 vs. the Indianapolis Colts to take him out for the second half of the season, and make him miss multiple weeks for a second time in his rookie campaign after a knee injury in camp that forced him to start things off on Injured Reserve.

Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) is helped off the field following an injury Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the event those same types of availability concerns arise again this season, especially in camp, that could be a death sentence for his chances at a Week One roster spot.

So outside of having a statement offseason to find a place in Houston's secondary behind Blankenship and Bullock, and a piece on special teams, he'll have to stay durable in the process. Thus far, it's been the biggest hinderance for Reed to really find his footing on this defense.

If the pieces fall into place for Reed to stay on the field and make a year-two jump as a defender, then he could have a good chance at making some noise on the Texans roster once July and August roll around. The process to get there, though, certainly won't be a walk in the park.

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