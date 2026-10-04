Latest Injury Update on Texans WR Tank Dell Isn't Too Promising

As the Houston Texans neared closer to the start of their 2026 regular season, there was a lot of attention surrounding how wide receiver Tank Dell would begin the year, knowing that he was set to return from his devastating 2024 knee injury.

After Dell had avoided the PUP list to start camp and began practicing, there was some optimism generating on what his availability could look like once the season kicked off.

However, while an encouraging start to camp, Dell wasn't activated for preseason and was still getting his feet wet in practice. So the team decided to place him on IR for at least the first four weeks of the regular season and would decide to re-evaluate once the first month of the season was up.

Since Dell was placed on IR, the intel on what's next for his injury status has remained largely quiet. However, according to some recent intel that's surfaced with the end of that four-week window right around the corner, it seems like a return for the Texans wideout isn't exactly sitting around the corner any time soon.

What We Know About Tank Dell's Injury Status

During a recent livestream, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson gave an update on where the Texans stood on the pending return of Dell.

And to this point, the Texans have issued "no timeline" on Dell's return. And at the very least, that return won't be “imminent."

“It is a serious injury, and he is not there yet. They also don’t have a home for him at this point with the other receivers they have up. They’ve given us no timeline,” Wilson said earlier this week. “I’ve checked on this. It’s not imminent. I can tell you that. If it happens, it’s later in the season.”

So at the very least, we probably won't have to expect Dell to be back in the mix once his return to practice window can officially open up at the end of Week 4. And chances are, he won't be ready to go for the next few weeks beyond that.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dell still seems to be ramping up from the lengthy recovery that's been in place from the knee injury he suffered over 20 months ago––damaging his ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus––and appears to be struggling to hit that high-end, explosive speed to reach that 100% the team has been eager to get him back to.

And as to when that piece of Dell's recovery will come, remains to be seen. However, it has seemingly added a few more weeks onto the expected timeline of getting one of Stroud's favorite targets back in the fold.

How Could Dell's Return Eventually Play Out?

At this point, there appear to be three clear routes that Dell and the Texans could go as it relates to his return to the field this season––if there is going to be a return at all:

Dell could see his practice window activated ahead of the Texans' bye in Week 8, with hopes that he could be ready to go by the midway mark of the season in Week 9.

Dell takes a few more weeks into the season to see his practice window activated, and perhaps see a return to the lineup in Week 13 or 14.

Dell's return proves to be too far in the distance for a 2026 return, and he's forced to sit out the entire season.

Of course, the final option of those three would be the most drastic, and an outcome that nobody wants to see happen. Yet, the longer that Dell does remain on the sidelines each week, the smaller the window gets for him to get back on the field for the season as a whole.

So at the very least, keep an eye on Dell over the next few weeks, and whether or not more intel surfaces from the Texans' HQ to provide a bit more optimism on how his status could pan out.

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