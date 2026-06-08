Texans Reveal Subtle New Addition to Their Uniforms for 2026 Season

The Houston Texans have showcased a subtle new addition to debut on their uniforms for the 2026 NFL season.

As shown via a social media post from the Texans on Media Day, it's a patch to commemorate their 25th anniversary of the inception of the franchise.

Texans to Wear 25th Anniversary Patch for 2026 Season

The first sneak peek of the patch was shown in a brief video on the Texans' Instagram with C.J. Stroud wearing the new patch on his left shoulder: a decal with the number 25 in front of a silhouette of the shape of the state of Texas.

In terms of the overall design of the Texans' jersey, you won't see any changes from what Houston has been rolling out for the past two seasons.

The NFL prevents teams from fully overhauling their jerseys for a five-year span anyways, so it'll be a while before you see Houston debuting a totally new set of home and away uniforms.

But it is a subtle change that gives a nod to the franchise's history; one that still stands as the newest in terms of teams around the league, but has had a bundle of memorable moments and players throughout its two and a half decades in the league.

It's far from the first time the Texans have worn a commemorative patch on their jersey. Their 25-year anniversary patch will actually mark the fourth time in the franchise's history of doing so.

The first time Houston wore a patch on their jersey actually came during their inaugural 2002 season to honor their debut year as a franchise.

Ten years later, the Texans would have a similar 10-year anniversary patch on their uniforms in 2012. And in 2018-19, the team also had a memorial patch for late team founder Bob McNair after his death in 2018.

Dec 15, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) walk off the field after warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Now, the Texans will be adding another touch-up to their jerseys to celebrate 25 years since the franchise was created and brought a pro football team back to Houston in 2002, coming six years after the departure of the Houston Oilers in 1996.

And this year, marking the Texans' 25th season in the NFL, might actually be one where their expectations are some of the steeper they've been throughout that timeframe.

Having come off of three straight playoff appearances and Wild Card victories, combined with a productive offseason to get this roster even better than it was before, the expectations of bringing a title to Houston are high. Being able tomake that jump for the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl, or even their first-ever AFC Championship appearance, would be pretty perfect timing.

As more photos and clips surface from the Texans' media day, we'll likely get a deeper and closer look at what to expect for next year's jerseys. But at the very least, expect a slightly different look from what last season's threads had to offer.

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