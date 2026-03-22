7 Free Agent WRs the Texans Could Sign for Depth

One area of the Houston Texans' roster that hasn't seen much work through the first two weeks of this offseason's NFL free agency action is their wide receiver group.

Outside of the departure of Chrstian Kirk to the San Francisco 49ers, the Texans' pass-catching room has stuck the same. With a unit headlined by Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and a healthy Tank Dell, there's a chance Houston's front office rolls into 2026 as is with this collection of weapons, and feels pretty good about what their passing attack has to offer.

Or, as aggressive as Houston has been this offseason, they could look to improve this group in free agency with a veteran addition.

A good chunk of big names to hit the market this offseason may have already found new homes or re-signed to their existing teams in the initial wave of chaos. But regardless, that doesn't mean the Texans don't have value still left up for grabs to take a look into adding themselves.

With that in mind, let's take a look at seven names still on the free agent market that the Texans could investigate signing as a boost of depth in their receiver room:

Curtis Samuel

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Samuel dealt with injury throughout his latest 2025 campaign. But in past seasons when he's been fully healthy, he's been a proven veteran depth piece who could bring some additional versatility into the Texans' pass-catching group.

In 2022 and 2023, Samuel had back-to-back seasons with over 600 yards and five touchdowns with the Washington Commanders. Perhaps those best days are behind the near-decade veteran, but he could make sense to take a chance as a training camp deal who can compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jauan Jennings

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jennings' future with the San Francisco 49ers could be in doubt as they've added multiple names into their wide receiver room like Mike Evans and the Texans' own Christian Kirk. But perhaps some overlap with DeMeco Ryans' tenure in the Bay could help convince a move to Houston as an ideal next destination.

The 6-foot-3 wideout has had moments facing injury throughout the past three seasons, having to play 16+ games in a season since 2022. But when he has been on the field, he has been a consistent and quality pass-catcher, well worthy of a roster spot somewhere before next season kicks off.

DeAndre Hopkins

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after a run during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The former Texans' All-Pro pass-catcher already made mention earlier in the week in a post on X that Houston would always be considered home to him. Giving it more go in H-Town as a depth piece in their wide receiver room can be a surefire way to prove just that.

Last season in Baltimore wasn't Hopkins' brightest, but he was still healthy for the entire season and was third on their team in total receiving yards (330). If Houston wants to add a veteran presence who won't claim significant opportunities from the young talent already in the building, there might be no better addition to look towards than this one.

Keenan Allen

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Allen has gained hype from Texans fans eager to see the team make a a splash in free agency at wide receiver, and it's easy to see why.

Of the names left on the market, he's one of the more accomplished, still productive guys up for grabs. He had a solid season in 2025 with the LA Chargers and could be brought in on a short-term, team-friendly deal.

Stefon Diggs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could a reunion for Stefon Diggs be in play? It's leans more towards unlikely on paper, but the veteran pass-catcher showed he can be a fully-healthy, vocal leader on a playoff-team, still capable of putting up 1,000-yard seasons in the right situation.

He already has chemistry in the Texans' locker room, so the fit could be easy to see work out on the field. However, the deal would need to come at the right price, and his ongoing legal situation would probably need to be ironed out as well.

Brandin Cooks

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cooks has slowed down from his production shown during his three years with Houston from 2020 to 2022, having just over 200 reception yards in the last two years. However, in a situation like Houston, he could be a low-cost training camp tryout to see if he'd make sense for next year, and if so, his signing comes at very little risk.

Of course, other names on this list might be a bit more impactful on the field. But as a tenured, well-loved league veteran who's meshed in a variety of situations around the league, a reuinion in H-Town wouldn't be too crazy.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Might the two-time Super Bowl champion be interested in trying for a third ring with Houston? He's coming off a year with his lowest career numbers splitting time with the Steelers and 49ers, but he's only 32, and had been a quality depth piece no matter where he's been before last year, logging at least 400 receiving yards in six of his seven prior seasons.

Houston could be a team that takes interest if they're in the market for experienced veteran depth, something that MVS has been among the best at offering in the NFL for some good receiver rooms in recent years.