Texans Reveal Uniform Choice for Wild Card vs. Steelers

The Houston Texans have officially released their uniform set for their first postseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Wild Card Weekend, and they'll be wearing a familiar batch of threads.

It'll be an all-white affair for the Texans on the road in Pittsburgh, with the team's social media team revealing Houston will be rocking a white-on-white combination with their uniform set in their third consecutive Wild Card appearance.

The Texans have worn these jerseys pretty frequently throughout the season, with their last showing in all-white coming just two weeks prior on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game they won 20-16 to further extend their league-best winning streak and cap off their final road matchup of the regular season with a sweet victory against another talented AFC contender.

In all, this week's matchup against the Steelers will make for the Texans' fifth time this year suiting up in their white-on-white set. In the four times that Houston's worn said uniforms before this season, they've won three of those outings; the only loss coming in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coincidentally, also on Monday Night Football.

Now, they'll be looking to right the wrongs of their MNF woes from this season, considering they’ve posted an 0-2 record on Mondays, and instead extend their current win streak even further into the postseason, claiming the third Wild Card win of DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud's tenure with the team since arriving in Houston in 2023.

What Will Pittsburgh Wear vs. the Texans?

Pittsburgh hasn't exactly confirmed which uniforms they'll be wearing at home for their MNF matchup, but with the Texans rolling out all-white, Pittsburgh will likely go the opposite.

The Steelers did post on their X account a graphic previewing the upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Texans, featuring Calvin Austin and Aaron Rodgers, both wearing Pittsburgh's usual black uniform and yellow pants that might just be a hint of what they'll be wearing come time for kickoff.

The last time the Pittsburgh and Houston faced off against each other, it came during Week 4 of the 2023 season— DeMeco Ryans' first with the team— a game that they ran away with 30-6 behind 300 passing yards and a couple of passing touchdowns for Stroud, making the Texans' record against Tomlin's Steelers 1-0 since their new head coach and quarterback regime took over.

The Texans and Steelers will get their action kicked off on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT in Acrisure Stadium.

