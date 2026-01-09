Texans, Steelers Reveal Initial Injury Report for Wild Card Matchup

The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed their injury reports following the first of three practices of the week before facing off in the Wild Card Round, and for the Texans in particular, they had a couple of starters sitting off to the side.

Here's the full injury landscape for both the Texans and Steelers following their first practice of the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report

CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (knee/ankle)

S Jaylen Reed: LIMITED (forearm)

CB Derek Stingley: LIMITED (oblique)

RB Jawhar Jordan: DNP (ankle)

CB Ajani Carter: FULL (hamstring)

LS Austin Brinkman: FULL (knee)

LB Jamal Hill: LIMITED (calf)

OT Tytus Howard: DNP (ankle)

OT Trent Brown: LIMITED (ankle/knee)

OT Aireontae Ersery: FULL (thumb)

DT Sheldon Rankins: LIMITED (elbow)

DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)

In all, it's three total DNPs for the Texans in practice, one of three, two of which— Kamari Lassiter and Tytus Howard— are both pretty notable starters on both sides of the ball, making their statuses in particular worth keeping an eye on.

Signs still seem to point towards both eventually suiting up for the MNF action once the time comes, and they'll both have a pair of practices left at their disposal to get right before kickoff. Yet, if either ends up missing both of their upcoming practice sessions, it could put an interesting question mark on what the fate could hold for either in terms of their availability.

A few other notable starters, including Pro Bowl cornerback Derek Stingley and offensive tackle Trent Brown, were also listed as limited for their first practice, hinting that each will inevitably be good to go for the Wild Card Round but might be dealing with nagging bumps and bruises throughout.

Stingley has been on and off the injury report dating back to Week 4 with his lingering oblique injury, while Brown has been dealing with a knee/ankle issue for the final three weeks of the regular season.

One other name to keep one eye on throughout the week: rookie defensive back Jaylen Reed, who's been designated to return from injured reserve after being sidelined for the past five weeks, but now could have a shot to suit up for Houston's first playoff game of a hopefully lengthy slate.

Time will tell if the Texans decide to elevate Reed from IR ahead of their game versus Pittsburgh, but their recent release of K'Von Wallace from the active roster, to place him back on the practice squad, might be an indicator he'll be ready to go against the Black and Gold.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

QB Aaron Rodgers: FULL (left wrist)

WR Ben Skowronek: FULL (hand)

RB Jaylen Warren: DNP (illness)

LS Christian Kuntz: FULL (knee)

LB T.J. Watt: FULL (lung)

DT Cameron Heyward: DNP (rest)

As for the Steelers, there aren’t many surprises to report. Aaron Rodgers is in the mix, though a full participant, as was T.J. Watt, and other notable starters Jaylen Warren and Cameron Heyward were a DNP for their respective minor situations.

All signs seem to point towards the Steelers having all hands on deck against the red-hot Texans, a group that will even include the star wideout talent of DK Metcalf after his two-game suspension due to an altercation with a fan.

