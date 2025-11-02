3 Bold Predictions for Texans' Week 9 Clash vs. Broncos
The 3-4 Houston Texans are up against one of their tougher challenges of the season so far in facing the 6-2 Denver Broncos in Week 9, looking to climb to a second-straight win following a statement victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and potentially rising to a .500 record for the first time this season, if things swing their way.
But, in the midst of the action between Houston and Denver, there's bound to be a few unexpected outcomes for how the events shake out.
It's a contest featuring two talented quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud and Bo Nix, a pair of some of the best defenses in the NFL, and steep implications for each side looking to best position themselves in the AFC playoff picture— all combining for a setup of one of the best matchups of the weekend across the league.
As both teams go at it, here's three bold predictions for how the matchup could pan out for the Texans:
1. Nico Collins Logs 80+ Receiving Yards Upon His Return
The Broncos will be without their biggest component on their defense vs. the Texans in the form of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II, which should allow Houston's top target, Nico Collins, to capitalize in a big way after missing his first game of the season.
Collins has had just one game on the season with more than 80 receiving yards, which came back in Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. But before going down with his concussion against the Seattle Seahawks, it was a clear top focus for Stroud to get the ball in the hands of Collins, as he secured his second-highest amount of targets on the season with 11.
Now that the Broncos' top corner is down, Stroud probably won't pivot from that game plan much this weekend––and Collins, of course, will be hungry for a statement following his one-week absence.
2. C.J. Stroud's Stout Protection is Short-Lived
Last week vs. San Francisco, C.J. Stroud had his cleanest day in the pocket since his rookie season. His offensive line allowed zero sacks, that led to the Texans offense, and especially their air attack, to flow at some of the best rates we've seen so far through seven games.
Now, though, they'll be up against a healthier, more challenging defensive front with the Broncos. Denver soars atop the league as number one in total sacks (36) and pressures (141); a daunting task for a Texans offensive front that's had a considerable bit of ups and downs through its 3-4 start.
If the Texans can keep their quarterback upright, they'll have a good shot at coming away with a victory in this one. That could be much easier said than done, though. Don't be shocked if Denver comes away with four or more sacks on Stroud.
3. Jaylin Noel Has More Snaps Than Christian Kirk
Along with Collins' return, veteran slot man Christian Kirk will also be back in the fold for Week 9 after missing his past two games with a hamstring injury.
But in that short time Kirk has been sidelined, it's been the rookie slot fill-in, Jaylin Noel, to take ahold of the opportunity in a big way, He's fresh off two-straight performances with at least four catches and 60-plus receiving yards, and sits just one more 60-yard day away from tying DeAndre Hopkins' rookie record for most consecutive games with that stat line.
For a Texans offense that's coveted explosiveness throughout the first half of their season, Noel can provide just that. However, for him to find his way onto the field, Kirk might see a dip in those opportunities as well.
Keep an eye on how Nick Caley and Houston's staff split up this week's snaps at receiver, but keep the closest attention on what unravels for Noel.
