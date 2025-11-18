DeMeco Ryans, Texans Not Satisfied After Return to .500
The Houston Texans are sitting at .500 for the first time all season despite starting with an 0-3 record.
Wins in five of the last seven games have pushed the Texans back into the mix of contenders for the playoffs, but the team knows it has more work to do if it wants to make it to the postseason for a third straight year. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about what the team needs to do to take that next step.
"For us to turn it around, it's just about being laser-focused," Ryans said. "Like, focus on the task in front of you. Can't do anything about how we started, but again, it's the mentality about our season, about each game."
"It's all about how you finish, and if you finish the right way, you are going to be in a good spot. It's just remaining focused on the target and the task in front of you."
Ryans Hopes Texans Continue to Push
The Texans have been a defensive-minded team, allowing the fewest amount of yards by any team in the NFL this season. However, Ryans thinks there is room for improvement from the defense.
"The guys are playing together. I thought we did a good job on third down early on, and later in the game, we let some third downs get out that are unacceptable," Ryans said after the Texans beat the Tennessee Titans.
"I feel like we can still finish better. Even there at the end, we can't allow them to get a touchdown and drive down the field. We allowed two big penalties. We allowed the quarterback to escape the pocket again. We have to do a better job of not allowing them to be in that position."
Defense's Strength Helps Offense Out
The Texans have been able to utilize the defense to help build the offense and quarterback Davis Mills thinks that is crucial when playing complementary football.
"When you have a defense playing like the way they do on the other side of the ball, I mean you feel free as an offense to go out there and make plays," Mills said.
"Obviously, we got to start a little faster, find ways to score touchdowns in the red zone. We've been talking about that for weeks now, but I mean when you have a defense you can lean on and you know you're going to get the ball back and they're going to hold the other team to very little points, you're really confident as an offense."
If the Texans can translate that into their Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills, they might be able to get above .500 for the first time all season.
