Texans First Injury Report for Bills Game Lists Multiple Key Players
The Houston Texans have their injury report for Week 12 ready to go a bit early as they're set to take on the Buffalo Bills on a short week for Thursday Night Football, and have several key names of note listed as a limited participant or a DNP.
Here's the full initial injury report for the Texans before facing against the Bills:
Houston Texans Injury Report
– LB Azeez Al Shaair: LIMITED (knee/illness)
– S Jalen Pitre: LIMITED (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: DNP (concussion)
– QB Davis Mills: FULL (left elbow)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: LIMITED (right quad)
– WR Nico Collins: LIMITED (ankle)
– WR Braxton Berrios: LIMITED (quad)
– CB Myles Bryant: FULL (ankle)
– LB Jake Hansen: FULL (elbow)
– LB Jamal Hill: DNP (hamstring)
– DE Will Anderson: LIMITED (ankle)
– OG Ed Ingram: FULL (knee)
– OT Trent Brown: LIMITED (hand/knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: LIMITED (ankle/knee)
– TE Dalton Schultz: LIMITED (shoulder)
– TE Cade Stover: FULL (foot)
– DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)
C.J. Stroud Trending Toward Missing Third Game
There's a handful of impactful names to sort through, but the biggest is obviously still quarterback C.J. Stroud, who seems to be primed to miss his third-straight game vs. the Bills as he continues to navigate the NFL's concussion protocol.
For this practice report, the information is only an estimation considering it's simply a walkthrough rather than a full practice, but if Stroud doesn't suit up for actual practice in the next day, he'll be ruled out for game number three, leaving Davis Mills to take the helm once again.
Will Anderson Jr., Nico Collins Listed
Another couple of big names worth taking note of are edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and wide receiver Nico Collins, who were each listed as a limited participant with their respective injuries, and could be worth watching as the week progresses.
For both though, it would probably be surprising to see them off to the side, considering they weren't subject to a DNP status.
Jalen Pitre Upgraded to Limited
One player who could have a real chance at missing, though, is nickel Jalen Pitre, who is coming off a second missed game vs. the Tennessee Titans with a concussion, and if not able to pass protocol, could be stuck with Stroud off the field for a third straight showing.
Pitre was able to be named a limited participant for practice one on the week, which is a step in the right direction from his DNP status over the past two weeks. But seeing what happens on the practice field tomorrow will be pretty telling for what Thursday will hold.
Two more practices lie ahead for the Texans ahead of another primetime bout, and will remain worth watching to see just how Houston's roster could shake out before kickoff.
