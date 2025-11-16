Texans’ C.J. Stroud Gets Concerning News on Concussion Progress
It looks like the Houston Texans could be without their starting signal caller C.J. Stroud for a third-straight game looking ahead to their Week 12 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, as Stroud continues to navigate through the NFL's concussion protocol, a short week against Buffalo on Thursday Night Football could lead to the Texans' quarterback missing a third game.
"Texans QB C.J. Stroud is out for Sunday’s game against the Titans, and with Houston having a short week ahead of Thursday night’s game against Buffalo, it remains uncertain whether its starting quarterback will be able to clear concussion protocol in time to play the Bills, per source."
Texans QB C.J. Stroud at Risk to Miss Game vs. Bills
Stroud's concussion comes at an inopportune time. The Texans quarterback was taken out of the second quarter of Houston's Week 9 contest vs. the Denver Broncos, and would inevitably ruled out the following two weeks as he navigates through protocol.
Stroud's suffered a concussion once in his rookie season in Week 14 against the New York Jets, and would be ruled out two games before being able to return to the field.
Typically, players will miss one or two games due to concussion protocol before being able to return to the field. Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is set to return in Week 11 from his concussion after a one-week absence, but for starting nickel Jalen Pitre, he's still out for a second game with a concussion as he continues to navigate his protocol.
When factoring in the Texans' quick turnaround for Week 12, Stroud might not have the ideal timeframe to get back into the mix for Houston's offense for their primetime matchup, which in turn, would force him out until Week 13 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts at the end of the month.
In the eight games he's played in this season, Stroud has completed a career-high 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
For as long as Stroud remains sidelined, Houston will be rolling out their backup signal caller, Davis Mills, who commanded the Texans to a victory vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in a valiant comeback fashion, and will be tasked with rattling off a second-straight win in Tennessee to even up the Texans at 5-5 on the season.
Now, Mills could be tasked with a third-straight start against Buffalo come next week in what could be one of the most pivotal games of the season for Houston, depending on how Stroud's status fares throughout the week ahead.
