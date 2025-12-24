Five Texans Remain Held Out From Practice Before Chargers Game

The Houston Texans have completed their second practice before facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 17, where five players wound up sitting out of the action, and others saw their status upgraded from yesterday's session.

Here's the full injury outlook for the Texans following team practice;

Houston Texans Injury Report

DNP – DE Denico Autry (knee)

DNP – OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee)

DNP – OT Aireontae Ersery (thumb)

DNP – LB Jake Hansen (chest)

DNP – LB Jamal Hill (calf/wrist)

LIMITED – DE Dylan Horton (hip)

LIMITED – CB Kamari Lassiter (foot)

LIMITED – DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

LIMITED – CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique)

LIMITED – LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee)

LIMITED – TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

FULL – CB Ajani Carter (hamstring)

FULL – LS Austin Brinkman (knee)

FULL – RB Woody Marks (ankle)

FULL – DE Darrell Taylor (knee)

FULL – WR Justin Watson (calf)

Of the five DNP’s for the day, two of them are starters on the offensive line in Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown, missing their second practice in a row, and putting their status against the Chargers in real jeopardy.

Ersery seems unlikely to play after having surgery to repair a broken thumb following Houston's Week 16 victory vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. He's still anticipated to return at some point this season, but at least a one-game absence appears well within play.

As for Brown, his status is day-to-day due to both an ankle and knee injury. However, with two straight practices missed, that could be a sign that the Texans could opt to hold him out for one game before attempting to get him back in Week 18.

Depth linebackers Jamal Hill and Jake Hansen were also DNP’s with their respective injuries, but the Texans were able to see their first-time Pro Bowler, Azeez Al-Shaair, suit up in limited capacity once again, hinting towards his inevitable return in Los Angeles after missing last week against the Raiders.

On another positive note, the Texans were also able to see their starting corners, Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, return in limited fashion for practice two of the week; an upgrade from their previous DNP listing. Both appear to be on track to play this weekend, offering some nice optimism for Houston's number-one-ranked defense.

One more practice remains on the horizon before official statuses are revealed for the weekend, which should provide a bit more clarity for what to expect with the Texans' pair of injured starting tackles.

