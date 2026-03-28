Five Positions Texans Must Target in NFL Draft

Through the first portion of the 2026 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have managed to address their outstanding needs on both sides of the ball pretty efficiently through free agency and a few trades to give this roster a better look than it did around this time last year.

Yet, as the NFL Draft now stands just under a month away, there's still a handful of position groups on the Texans' roster that could use a spark of youth ahead of next season before group can really be considered one of the best in the AFC, and thus reach their ultimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at the five biggest positions the Texans could place a special focus on headed into this year's draft to truly round out their roster:

1. Defensive Tackle

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The one glaring hole that remains on the Texans' defense following free agency is their second defensive tackle to start beside veteran Sheldon Rankins, who Houston wisely decided to sign to a two-year deal hours before the market opened.

Tim Settle and Mario Edwards' departure now leaves Tommy Togiai as the most likely starter rolling into Week One, but could use some competition in the form of a high draft pick joining the room with him.

Expect the Texans to use one of their top three picks on the board in rounds one and two to bulk up their defensive front, ultimately in an effort to help take this already-elite defense to the next level, and help maximize the power of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter off the edge.

2. Interior Offensive Line

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans made a strong effort to bulk up their interior offensive line early into free agency opening by not only re-signing right guard Ed Ingram to a three-year contract, but also shoring up the other side of their line by bringing in Wyatt Teller from the Cleveland Browns on a two-year deal.

However, even when factoring in those signings, there's still good reason for the Texans to look towards taking a versatile/developmental option for the interior of their offensive front in one of the first two days of the draft.

Next year's starting center is still a question mark, and Teller, while a productive veteran, isn't meant to be a long-term option to start as he enters his age-32 season. Adding a spark of youth into the mix makes a ton of sense with one of their top four picks.

3. Linebacker

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) leaves the field following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rest assured that the Texans won't be moving off of Azeez Al-Shaair any time soon despite his expiring contract entering the 2026 season. Prioritizing a linebacker in this year's draft would simply be an effort to shore up the depth behind Al-Shaair for now and the near future.

Right now, that depth for next season is shaping up to be another expiring contract in Henry To'oTo'o, veteran E.J. Speed, who was signed to a new one-year deal this offseason, and Jamal Hill, who had a combined six tackles last season.

Being proactive in stacking up that front seven will be ideal for the Texans to do with at least one of their top five picks on the board in the draft, and will help round out one of the best defenses in the NFL to be even better.

4. Tight End

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight ends Juwan Johnson (83) and Foster Moreau (87) walk off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Houston did sign a new name to their tight end room in free agency with former New Orleans Saints veteran Foster Moreau to help strengthen their depth and blocking versatility, and they signed Dalton Schultz to an extension, but the Texans' depth at tight end could still use another young spark in the draft.

Especially with the talent at the position set to be scattered throughout the second and third days on this year's board, don't be shocked to see the Texans end up with another tight end as part of their incoming rookie class.

5. Running Back

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another area of the offense that saw an upgrade this offseason by landing David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, the Texans' rushing attack should be much better this season than it was in 2025, especially when factoring in the offensive line improvements to go with their new veteran tailback.

Yet, the depth behind Montgomery is still a bit dry. Woody Marks is certainly capable of handling work both as a runner and passer, but beyond him only lie Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks to leave room for improvement in the draft.

Perhaps the investment of Montgomery means the Texans won't be taking a back with one of their first two or three picks on the board, but getting a fresh pair of legs in the backfield with one of eight total selections isn't a bad idea whatsoever.