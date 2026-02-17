Former Texans WR Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons

A former pass-catcher for the Houston Texans called it a career after 12 seasons in the league.

Per a statement posted to his Instagram, veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has announced his retirement from the NFL.

"After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the

NFL - It's time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything," Woods wrote, "Football has never just been a game to me - it has been my passion, my purpose, and my lifelong dream. I cherished every moment my cleats touched the grass. Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap."

Woods spent over a decade in the league after entering the league as a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and spent two of those years with the Texans in 2023 and 2024.

Those two years with the Texans would wind up as Woods' last pair of seasons in the NFL. The veteran wideout went unsigned in 2025, and now with a full season passed, it now appears it's officially time to hang up the cleats for the 33-year-old.

Robert Woods Announces Retirement

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) warms before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Woods was a reliable pass-catcher throughout his time in the league, having spent nearly half of those seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and would up as a Super Bowl champion in 2021 despite being injured throughout their postseason run.

He had two seasons in his career with over 1,000 receiving yards (2018 & 2019), but might've had his best year with the Rams in 2020, when he tied his career-high in receptions in a season with 90, pairing with 936 receiving yards and a career-best eight touchdowns.

It would even be announced that Woods would be retiring as a Ram, signing a one-day contract with the organization upon the announcement of him calling it a career.

We've signed @robertwoods to a one-day contract to retire as a Ram. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Jm8jtxexKS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 17, 2026

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

During his time with the Texans in particular, Woods appeared in 29 total games throughout his two years of tenure, totaling 60 receptions for 629 yards and one touchdown; mainly a complementary pass-catcher in the first two years of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans' time in Houston.

Woods also spent four of those years with the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2016, as well as one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!