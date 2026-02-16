Should Texans Jump on Tyreek Hill After Release?

The NFL world got hit with its first big cap casualty of the 2026 offseason in the form of the Miami Dolphins releasing five-time All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill to free agency, thus saving Miami $22.8 million against the cap, while the near-32-year-old gets a chance to sign elsewhere for the coming year.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

So now, as Hill is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, the buzz is bound to pop up linking him to several potential suitors around the league that could be his next home. Free agency opens early next month, and while Hill might not be the same All-Pro talent he once was coming off a torn ACL, he could be a valuable addition in the receiver room for the right team.

Could the Houston Texans be a team that Hill looks to sign with? It could at least be worth the discussion. Hill would likely be searching to sign with a playoff-ready team in need of an offensive spark heading into next season, and the Texans certainly do fit that mold.

But does a Tyreek Hill signing make sense for the Texans? Let's break it down:

Does Tyreek Hill Make Sense for the Texans?

On the field, Hill could be a nice fit in Houston's offense. He can be another potent playmaker on the opposite side of Nico Collins in the passing game, give C.J. Stroud a veteran weapon to work with to help expand his ceiling, and he wouldn't have to be acquired by giving up draft assets in a trade.

Those factors made a potential signing worth the discussion. But there are also some negatives to pursuing a signing like Hill, and enough that might even make the front office steer clear of a serious push altogether.

He's 32 years old, coming off a major knee injury, and would likely be an expensive investment at the receiver position on a team that's already strapped for cap space. Hill shapes up as a bit more of a luxury to be had on a team where major needs need to be addressed on the offensive line, interior defensive line, and running back first before making a splash at receiver.

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Texans, in reality, also don't need to make a big shift at receiver anyways. Heading into next season, the roster will already have a healthy Nico Collins, second-year Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel, a healthy Tank Dell and a reliable depth option in Xavier Hutchinson to lean on without signing Christian Kirk or any other offseason addition.

Rather than investing further into that wide receiver core, the Texans need to focus on upgrading their trenches to better stack up against the top defensive fronts in the league. And with that in mind, an aggressive push for Hill seems as if those resources could be best spent elsewhere.

Verdict: No

