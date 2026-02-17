Texans Linked as Perfect Fit for Top Free Agent OL

NFL free agency is still just under a month away from the floodgates opening, but now is the perfect time to take a closer look at what this year's class could have in store in terms of talent on the market, and for the Houston Texans, scope out who might be the best fit to pursue to upgrade their roster.

The Texans don't have a ton of cap space heading into free agency. They aren't quite within the top 10-ranked teams for spending ability, or really close to it. But with a few moves to create some financial wiggle room, there's enough for Houston to cash in on one top name available on the market if the price is right.

There are a few players that could be worth keeping watch on as a worthy candidate for the Texans to pursue, but ESPN's Matt Bowen proposed that Indianapolis Colts free agent tackle Braden Smith––ranked top 10 on their best available free agents––could be the perfect guy to push for.

"Elevating the offensive line in front of quarterback C.J. Stroud must be a priority for the Texans, and Smith would be an upgrade over free agent right tackle Trent Brown," Bowen wrote. "Durability has been a concern for Smith, who just wrapped up his eighth season with the Colts, but he's a drive blocker in the run game who can match power off the edges in pass pro."

Could Braden Smith Make Sense for the Texans?

Any route for the Texans to upgrade their offensive line even further this offseason would likely be a worthwhile direction for Houston's front office to go in the coming weeks and months. And a pursuit of Smith could be the perfect target to keep an eye on, especially when factoring in his ties within the division.

Smith is just 29 years old, having started at the Colts' right tackle spot for all 13 games that he was healthy this year, grading out with a 65.3 grade via Pro Football Focus, good to be the 50th-ranked tackle in the NFL among 89 eligible names.

Where Smith really excelled this past season was his ability as a pass-blocker, as he finished with a 71.9 grade via PFF. On paper, he'd be a quality upgrade to fill in on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery as Houston's starting right tackle, while also plucking away one of the better protectors from their division rival Colts.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) stretches Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His fit isn't 100% seamless. He hasn't played at least 16 games in a season dating back to 2022, and he could have a market in free agency to drive up his price. But in place of their previous right tackle, veteran Trent Brown, who had some reliability concerns himself in 2025, he could be an upgrade worth going after without spending excessively on his services.

Until the Texans show vast improvements in the offensive trenches that can rub off onto better quarterback play, the masses will continue to harp on the team's drastic need for better protection in front of C.J. Stroud, just as the conversation looked this time last year.

Smith, a notable free agency investment at a critical position upfront, would show a clear effort towards making those necessary improvements in 2026, and hopefully unravel into better results from the offense entirely.

