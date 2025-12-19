The hype train surrounding the Houston Texans is beginning to gain some serious steam in the final weeks of the regular season.

On the defensive end, the Texans have been both consistent and dominant on that end for the entire year. Offensively, things have gradually begun to come together effectively in recent weeks as C.J. Stroud has been back in the lineup and healthy, combining for their currently red-hot six-game win streak.

From being a longshot in the playoff picture to now squarely in the mix, Houston's embarked on a massive turnaround from start to finish of this year, and after once being an underrated dark horse who could make a run, the Texans are now the worst-kept secret in the NFL.

Now, the Texans have even gotten the attention of some Hall of Fame-level talent; one of those being the legendary quarterback, Kurt Warner, who recently credited Houston as a low-seeded team most likely to make a deep run in the postseason during his latest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I want to say the Texans, just because of how good their defense is, and I feel like their offense, and C.J. [Stroud] has been better since he came off of the concussion protocol, and had those few weeks off that their offense has been better," Warner said of the most dangerous low-seed team. "The best team in that scenario, for me, would be the Texans.”

Kurt Warner Has Confidence in Texans' Playoff Chances

Warner's far from the first name to have some notable confidence in what the Texans are bringing to the table, and it's easy to see why: their defense is the number-one scoring unit in the NFL, and if the offense can piece together over 20 points a game, that might be a recipe for sustainable success down the final stretch of the season.

The Hall of Famer made sure not to discredit the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen from the running either, who, until this year's winner is crowned, still hold the reigning league MVP, and have shown several times this season that their offense can be a motor behind winning games.

But, as an all-around group on both sides of the ball, Houston might just have them beat as an upset candidate, and as shown by this season's previous Thursday Night Football meeting, the Texans can have them beat in a head-to-head setting as well.

If the Texans' offense can take an even further step forward, and the defense can remain elite and sustainable, the sky really might be the limit for Houston in the final weeks of the year. But of course, that relies on a few factors breaking in their favor, and of course, to finish the job to land that official playoff standing with three weeks in the regular season.

Time will tell how it all plays out for the Texans and their competitive hopes, but if DeMeco Ryans is able to lead this group to go dancing in the playoffs for a third straight season, watch out.

