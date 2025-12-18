Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Makes It Clear Raiders Won't Be Overlooked

Having faced up to Arizona Cardinals superstar tight end Trey McBride only last week, in theory, it should allow the Houston Texans to be prepared for what Las Vegas Raiders offensive spark plug, Brock Bowers is bringing to the table for Week 16.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is wise to the threat Bowers presents; reason being, the former Georgia Bulldogs star can hurt you from over their formations.

“With this Raiders offense, I think they have really some good players. The first player that jumps out to my mind is [Brock] Bowers, the tight end," Ryans said ahead of facing the Raiders. "He's a truly dynamic tight end. You don't see many tight ends like him who align all over the field. He's not just aligned at the tight end position. He lines up at the wide receiver position and he runs wide receiver routes."

"He presents a tough challenge for us, matchup-wise, kind of like on the flip side with Crosby. You’ve got to know where Bowers is at all times. He does a really great job of catching the football. He can run every route on the route tree. He's not a one-trick pony; he can do it all. I really respect his game. I really loved his game when he was at [the University of] Georgia as well. I think he's one of the best tight ends in the league right now."

Texans Have to Keep Brock Bowers in Check

Last weekend, it was McBride who gave the stellar Texans defense the most problems, especially after catching 12 balls for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

This time of year, we do tend to find that more recent game tape becoming even more valuable, and the prowess McBride showed finding zones to lay down in and catch the ball is bound to be something Bowers will have certainly noticed this week.

Carroll's first year coaching in Sin City has mostly served to highlight just how barren the Raiders roster actually is, especially once you name check Bowers, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and perennial All-Pro pass rusher, Maxx Crosby.

Ashton Jeanty Can Be Big Threat, Despite Weaker Numbers

Possibly due to the thinning out of talent right along the interior of the Texans defensive line just lately, Ryans is also on high alert for what Jeanty can bring to the Raiders rushing attack.

“Then, when I go to the backfield and you see the back [Ashton] Jeanty and what he's capable of doing. I know they haven't run for a ton of yards, but when you watch the film and you watch this young man run the football, he's probably one of the best when it comes to contact balance," Ryans explained.

"He finds a way to jump through tackles and continue to make guys miss tackles. He plays tough, plays behind his pads. A really tough runner that I respect a lot. I think he has a really bright future in our league. Those two players are the guys who stick out to me the most. They can definitely make some big plays on you. You have to be aware of those guys at all times.”

Ryans Circles Back to Maxx Crosby

While it was unusual to hear Ryans pouring a little scorn on his impressive defense after the sub-par Cardinals performance, on the flip side, it's nice to hear him so enthusiastically talk up how the offense has been playing of late.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been making good early decisions with the ball and keeping out of trouble, but Ryans knows that must continue when Crosby appears to cause havoc in your own backfield.

“When it comes to the Raiders defense, Maxx Crosby definitely sticks out amongst that defense. He's a very disruptive player in the run game and pass game. He does a really good job playing with good effort, finishing," Ryans said.

"He's a guy we definitely have to have awareness of where he is. He aligns at both sides at any given time. We have to know where he is, and we have to make sure we're outworking him. We've got to get our hands on him, and we've got to finish him. He's a good player. We got good players. We just got to outwork him."

Crosby brings the kind of motor and intensity that can inspire his team to become a real thorn in the side, and possibly even a major spoiler. After all, Crosby hasn't let his performances dip–– even through the dozen debilitating defeats the hemorrhaging Raiders have suffered so far this season.

Even though the rudderless Raiders are unquestionably going nowhere fast at 2-10, Ryans can't afford to sleep on a team that still has bona fide game wreckers on both sides of the ball. Therefore, absolutely everything is being done to place the Texans in a position to win another pivotal game in the playoff race, and nobody is counting any chickens just yet either.

