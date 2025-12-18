C.J. Stroud Claims Texans Have One of NFL’s Best Route-Runners

The Houston Texans have had a handful of pass-catchers step up big within their gradually improving offensive attack from this season.

Among those who have stepped up, though, the biggest for Houston's scoring unit might be tight end Dalton Schultz––emerging as the Texans' clear TE1 since the start of the season, has the team's second-highest mark for receiving yards behind Nico Collins, and for all that he's been on the field this year, has cemented himself as one of the more productive and consistent at his position.

But in the mind of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Schultz hasn't just proven himself as a top-tier tight end, but also one of the best route-runners in the league as well.

“Dalton, week in and week out, worked really hard. His leadership is going to another notch... His route running ability, which, I think he’s one of the best in the league at," Stroud said of Dalton Schultz.

"I’m just super proud of him. Glad he's a brother of mine, someone I consider a great friend... Me and him have a chemistry, that, we could be looking at each other a certain way, and we just know what we're going to do, and make a play. So, it's cool to see. I hope I play with him for a very very long time.”

There's a ton of strong route-runners on the field every week around the NFL, and in a league with such explosive young receiving talent, the state of that pass-catching talent continues to improve with every passing season.

But Schultz, holding down Houston's tight end spot, could have some stake in that title for Stroud, and per his numbers from this year, has certainly at least proven his major value to the Texans' offense and their improvements.

During his 14 regular-season games, Schultz has hauled in 70 of 93 total targets for 650 yards and two touchdowns, coming out to be the NFL's sixth-highest mark for receiving yards amongst tight ends.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Regardless of catching passes from Stroud, or even having a short stint with Davis Mills at the helm, Schultz hasn't skipped a beat, allowing Houston's offense to have a quality safety net with an ability to handle a considerable target share, and get open in the middle of the field as a nice chain-mover.

Especially as Cade Stover would miss a significant stretch of time in the middle of the season, it's been Schultz as the biggest name to keep an eye on at the Texans' tight end position. Even as the room has gotten healthier heading into a critical stretch of the year, Schultz has stood his ground as a key factor in allowing the Texans' offense to flow smoother each and every week.

Now, he's clearly gained the trust of his quarterback and will remain a pivotal piece in keeping this Texans offense afloat for the final quarter of the regular season and however far Houston can stretch beyond that.

