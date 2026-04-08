Texans' 3 Most Exciting Breakout Candidates for 2026

The Houston Texans are set to have a few budding names on both sides of the ball headed into a pivotal 2026 campaign for one reason or another.

Whether they're coming off an inspiring 2025 campaign, or have a golden opportunity for more snaps following the offseason turnover in the building, it puts the spotlight on a select few who could see a leap in production because of it. And if they can make it happen, that jump can pay off big for everyone involved.

Here's a batch of three players to watch on the Texans who could be eyeing a breakout season:

1. Jayden Higgins, WR

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The door is open for wide receiver Jayden Higgins to have a monster second season in Houston on the opposite side of Nico Collins,

The 34th-overall pick in last year's draft slowly began to integrate himself further into the Texans' passing offense throughout the year, to where he would eventually become third on the team in total receiver snaps behind Collins and Xavier Hutchinson, but also tie Collins for the most touchdowns (6) as an explosive, big-time playmaker.

With a full offseason to further ingratiate himself with the Texans, and find even further confidence from the staff to get him more involved, Higgins is as prime a candidate as any to circle as a year-two breakout candidate.

2. Aireontae Ersery, OT

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) is introduced before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston's other second-round pick from last year's draft, Aireontae Ersery, also enters the 2026 season with some massive responsibilities on his shoulders.

As the Texans have kept their left tackle spot virtually untouched headed into next year, it shows the offensive staff has clear confidence in Ersery's development after an up-and-down rookie season. His sheer physical traits keep his ceiling sky-high as a starting NFL tackle, but he'll have to make further refinements and limit his penalties next year to truly generate staying power.

If he can, and the Texans truly can find their left tackle of the future, it'll be huge dividends for everyone involved on that side of the ball––and especially for C.J. Stroud.

3. Tommy Togiai, DT

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tommy Togiai's first season with the Texans was a total success. After being added to Houston's practice squad in the first month of the 2025 campaign, he eventually became a weekly starter next to Sheldon Rankins on Houston's defensive interior. Very few others on the roster raised their stock in one year like he did.

Now with a full offseason to get further into the fold with the Texans, perhaps his stock could rise even higher. Houston's second starting defensive tackle spot is wide open after the departure of Tim Settle and Mario Edwards, and Togiai could be the one to could be the one to cement that once again.

The signing of Logan Hall in free agency and a potential high draft selection will certainly add to the competition he has to face for that second DT spot. But the Texans' defensive staff has spoken highly of what Togiai brings to the table, and certainly gives him a shot at an even bigger role in 2026 from what he saw last year.