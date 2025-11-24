Chiefs Sign Recently-Released Texans RB
The Kansas City Chiefs have brought aboard a recently-released Houston Texans running back less than a week after he landed on the free agent market.
Per multiple sources, the Chiefs have signed free agent running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad.
Pierce, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, had interest from a variety of teams across the league as a potential addition after his release from the Texans, including the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles among others. However, he would opt to join Kansas City to try and climb onto the active roster to play in the backfield of Patrick Mahomes.
Dameon Pierce Signs to Chiefs Practice Squad
During his four years with the Texans, Pierce combined for 415 carries for 1,674 yards and nine total touchdowns, leading the team in rushing yards during his rookie season in 2022.
This year, Pierce had seen his role in the Texans' offense diminish to his lowest point since joining the team; active for just four games on the year to log 10 carries for 26 yards, mainly appearing as a special teams contributor when he played.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Instead of Pierce finding work in the backfield as he has in past years, it's been offseason additions of signing Nick Chubb and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks leading the way in the Texans' run game, while Houston's tenured veteran would be the one to take a backseat..
Now after his release earlier this week, he quickly finds a fresh start over in Kansas City. And if able to make a strong impression in the building, could make a dent into the Chiefs' depth chart at running back for their late-season playoff push.
Another key piece to note: the Chiefs are set to play the Texans later this season in Week 14. There's no telling if Pierce will be elevated from Kansas City's practice squad then to make a game-day appearance against his former team, but perhaps there could be a quick reunion on the horizon later this year.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!