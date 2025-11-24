Dameon Pierce Attracted One Aggressive Suitor After Texans Release

Before taking on the Buffalo Bills for their Week 12 matchup, the Houston Texans had announced they had decided to release veteran running back Dameon Pierce after four years with the team, giving him a chance to find a fresh start elsewhere to finish out the 2025 season.

In the end, Pierce would wind up signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad among a bundle of interested suitors for his services, now adding another potential piece to their backfield for the second half of the season.

However, Pierce's eventual signing with the Chiefs wouldn't be without an aggressive push from one rival team in particular: the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman had made a strong push to try and land Pierce upon clearing waivers, even making a personal phone call to the Texans' former running back before he would land with Kansas City.

"Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made strong push for former Texans running back Dameon Pierce, including personal call over weekend, per source, previously made trade inquiry to Houston, but no deal got worked out. Today, he travels to Kansas City to sign [with the] Chiefs."

Eagles Among Top Teams Interested in Dameon Pierce

Pierce didn't go through the free agency process after being waived without getting a strong wave of interest from the league from an assortment of suitors, including the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and the Texans' division rival Indianapolis Colts.

However, the Eagles and Chiefs appear to be the two front offices that made the strongest push for him, with Kansas City edging out their former Super Bowl opponent to put pen to paper.

The Eagles wouldn't go without an intense effort to try and get their hands on him, even with a potential trade inquiry being in the cards with the Texans, but something that wound up never seeing the light of day.

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans special teams return man Dameon Pierce (31) returns the opening kick off for seventy yards against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

During Pierce's four years with the Texans, he had 415 total carries for 1,674 yards on the ground and nine total touchdowns, leading Houston in total rushing during his rookie campaign in 2022.

This season in Houston, Pierce found himself relegated to the smallest role in the backfield he's had since joining the team, logging just 10 carries for 26 yards in the four games he was active, mainly involved with special teams work.

Now, the 26-year-old runner will look to get the wheels turning once again in Kansas City, while the Texans move forward into this season, continuing with their two-headed tandem in the backfield of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.

