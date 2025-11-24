Texans Offer New Status Update on QB C.J. Stroud

It looks like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in stuck concussion protocol for the start of their week ahead of their upcoming game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, both Stroud and Jalen Pitre remain in the concussion protocol.

"For us right now, C.J. [Stroud] and Jalen [Pitre] are still in the concussion protocol," Ryans said. "Whenever C.J's back, ready to roll, he's been our starter, he will be our starter when he's back, ready to go."

Both Stroud and Pitre have been sidelined for the Texans since going down with a concussion in the second quarter of Week 9's matchup against the Denver Broncos, sidelining them for the past three and a half weeks.

Since Stroud has been forced out, the Texans have rattled off a 3-0 record while their backup quarterback, Davis Mills, has been commanding the offense as the starter; rising to 6-5 on the season after Week 12's win vs. the Buffalo Bills, and now head into a critical division game against the Colts this weekend.

Will C.J. Stroud Play vs. the Colts?

Stroud practiced in limited capacity in the middle of last week before he was eventually ruled out against Buffalo, which should act as a good sign for what his status will hold heading into this week against Indianapolis, even if he's still in the concussion protocol early in the week.

Per Ryans' update, the Texans' starting quarterback job also won't be in flux once Stroud is officially out of the protocol. He's their QB1 for the foreseeable future, as he has been when healthy all season.

During the eight games Stroud has started, he's completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions— good for a 93.4 passer rating, a bit of a leap from his sophomore season.

Mills has done a strong job of helping revive Houston's late season hopes while their starter has been sidelined. But there was little expectation he was going to uproot Stroud as QB1, even with a 3-0 record as a starter to his name.

As of now, it still seems more likely than not that both Stroud and Pitre will find their way back onto the field on the road this week for one of their more pivotal games of the season so far. Once the Texans get back to practice in the middle of the week, we'll have a bit more information as to what to expect for how Houston will look come kickoff.

