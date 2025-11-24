Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Sets Tone Ahead of Colts Matchup

The Houston Texans' league-best defense will have a tough task on their hands rolling into their Week 13 matchup against their division rival Indianapolis Colts and their machine of an offense that's led them near the top of the AFC through the first half of this NFL season.

It's only their first of two meetings so far this year that sets the stage for a true test between two elite units for their respective strengths; the offensive mind of Shane Steichen's number-one offense facing off against the toughness of a DeMeco Ryans-led unit and their number-one defense feels bound to be one of the more exciting matchups to take place around the league.

DeMeco Ryans Talks Preparation for Colts Matchup

When asking DeMeco Ryans, he's well aware of the challenges that the Colts present compared to the past two years: it's a dynamic and explosive group that can do their damage in a variety of ways, and a unit that's led by their quarterback, Daniel Jones, playing the best football of his time in the NFL.

"For the Colts, you can see they've been a very explosive offense. What's powered them this year, I think Daniel Jones is playing the most productive that he's played in his career," Ryans said before facing the Colts."Shane [Steichen] has done a good job of putting him in positions, putting guys around him to really make the plays he needs to make."

Jones has also had the luxury of having a stellar supporting cast of protection and playmakers to surround him.

A well-rounded pass-catching core: Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman, and Josh Downs each have their respective roles in Jones' arsenal. And paired with the rookie standout tight end, Tyler Warren, and a complete offensive line to work in the trenches, it's easy to see why this passing offense is seventh in yards per game, and the offense as a whole is the league's number one scoring unit.

But even with the career-best play from Jones and the help of his pass-catchers, no one on the Colts' offense makes a bigger impact than their running back in the backfield, Jonathan Taylor, who to this point, is in a two-man race with Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba to take home this season's Offensive Player of the Year.

Jonathan Taylor Presents Massive Challenge for Texans

For Ryans and the Texans’ defense, that makes for one clear priority to hammer down for their game plan heading into the week: shut down the Colts' run game, and don't let Taylor get the hot hand.

"So you have explosive receivers on the outside, the rookie tight end is doing a good job as well. And then, of course, running the football, Jonathan Taylor, and can't say enough good things about him as a running back. Just his balance, his power, explosiveness."

"You have to be able to set the edge, because he can take the explosive run 50 plus yards and take it to the house... So it's, it's got to take everything we have defensively, first and foremost, stopping the run, but we know that's not the only emphasis with his offense."

Ryans also emphasizes the importance of eye discipline defensively, as he's continued to harp on all season. Especially against a top-tier offense like the Colts have sustained all year, staying refined on the details and staying aware will be crucial for Houston in all areas of their defense.

"So, you gotta play true... you gotta play with elite eye discipline, elite awareness to what your job is and being on it. Because if not, you know, Shane has always done a good job, you know, offensively of creating, you know, eye candy, as I call it, to mess with guys' eyes, to put their guys in position to make plays. "

It's one of the biggest offensive tests of the Texans' season so far, and it comes at a pivotal time to get right for their race to climb into the playoff picture, potentially rattling off a four-game winning streak and a 7-5 record on the year if they can stuff Taylor and the Colts' potent offense.

Time will tell if Houston is up to the challenge.

