Texans Address Major Need in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Houston Texans are hoping to pick as close to No. 32 as possible in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft this spring.

When they go into the draft, they will likely be looking for a couple of positions of need, including the offensive line. Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick conducted a recent first-round mock draft where the Texans selected Penn State guard Vega Ioane.

"This isn’t a great year to need upgrades on the interior offensive line—there are several quality Day 2 picks, but Ioane projects as the lone true guard or center to go in the first round," Flick wrote.

"Houston must improve inside, and Ioane is as sturdy as they come. He’s a physical, mauling run blocker who can win in space, too, and he’s stout in pass protection—he didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to Pro Football Focus."

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane celebrates with running back Quinton Martin. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texans Improve O-Line in Mock Draft

The Texans appear set in all three levels of the defense, so expect the team to target a lot of offensive rookies in the 2026 class.

Veteran Ed Ingram has been the primary starter at right guard this season, making 11 appearances for the Texans. Laken Tomlinson made seven starts before the team released him last month. Simply put, the Texans don't have a long-term answer at that position.

The team may opt to go with a tackle if there is one it likes in the late first round, but the Texans spent a Day 2 pick in each of the last two drafts on an offensive tackle, taking Blake Fisher from Notre Dame and Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota this past season. Ersery has started every game for the Texans this season, while Fisher has made eight starts.

It's been proven that the Texans can play good football when quarterback CJ Stroud has enough time to throw. If the offensive line gives him enough protection, he can send a ball deep to a receiver like Nico Collins or Jayden Higgins.

The number one priority of the offseason should be improving the offensive line. If the Texans can do that, they have the tools to be a top contender in the league for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, the Texans are back in action in Week 16 as they host the 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT inside NRG Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!