Texans Elevating Veteran DT to Roster Amid Injury Troubles

The Houston Texans are elevating a veteran defensive tackle from their practice squad to the main roster amid some recent injury woes.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have elevated defensive tackle Marlon Davidson to their main roster ahead of facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

The move effectively provides some added depth into the Texans' defensive tackle room that's faced some notable injuries in the past few weeks. Starting defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. would be ruled out for the season with a foot injury, while veteran Mario Edwards Jr. has also been forced out the rest of the way with a torn pectoral.

Davidson was a second-round pick during the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons at 47th overall, where he would eventually spend his first two seasons, while spending one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Throughout his time in the league, Davidson has played in 24 total games while starting in four, putting up 39 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three tackles for loss in those appearances. In 2021, Davidson even picked off the one and only Tom Brady for an interception returned for a touchdown.

Davidson, 27, hasn't suited up for an NFL game since that 2023 season with the Titans. He missed the entire 2024 season due to being placed on injured reserve before the season, and his 2025 season has been spent on the Texans' practice squad thus far.

Now, he'll finally get a chance to get that shot on the field once again now being onboard the Texans league-best defense, which could come as soon as this weekend in their home matchup against the Raiders.

The Texans' defensive tackle depth is now down to Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai as the two starters on the interior, paired with recent pickup Naquan Jones, who was added via waivers last week from the Los Angeles Chargers, providing a bit more optimism around this unit amid their lingering injury bug.

