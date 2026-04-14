Texans' Best WR Option in Every Round of NFL Draft
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One area of the Houston Texans roster that hasn't seen a ton of attention or upgrades throughout the offseason so far has been their wide receiver spot.
Without any new signings or acquisitions, it's left the Texans pass-catchers looking relatively similar to last season outside of the departure of Christian Kirk. That does leave room for Houston's young talent at the position to take a step forward, but there might also be space for another roster addition before next season to truly round out C.J. Stroud's arsenal.
Thankfully, the NFL Draft sits right around the corner as the perfect opportunity to bolster that receiver outlook. Whether it be in the early rounds on days one or two, or later on come day three, the Texans have a ton of flexibility to attack that spot with one of their eight picks on the board.
With that in mind, here's a look at a wide receiver prospect to keep an eye on as a fit for the Texans in each round of the draft, and who might be the final touch to raise their pass-catching group to the level it needs to be:
Round 1: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
The Texans seem pretty unlikely to target a top-rated receiver for their first pick off the board. But in a world where wideout was their top priority in the first round, KC Concepcion would be a fascinating fit into Houston's current receiver corps.
Concepcion would be a versatile fit for the Texans. He can move around the field and work after-the-catch to be an exciting NFL playmaker at the next level. Caserio and Co. might be at least somewhat tempted to look his way if he lands at 28, but the overwhelming expectation remains for them to steer somewhere else than receiver.
Round 2: Chris Bell, Louisville
Another case of the Texans likely looking towards another position this high, but Chris Bell projects as a fun player for Houston's offense next to their existing core of pass-catchers. He has the size and strength Houston loves in their draft prospects, and combines that with potent speed to have teams coveting his services early in day two.
The biggest concern might be surrounding what Bell's health looks like after tearing his ACL in 2025. But at 100%, he could be a steal for whoever lands him.
Round 3: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
Elijah Sarratt isn't the most eye-catching athlete or a wideout who's going to make the flashy plays every weekend, but he offers a ton of value as a steady set of hands (4.5% drop rate in college), can create good separation, and has the size to line up in multiple areas of the field.
Whoever lands on Sarratt towards the second half of day two is bound to get a good receiver. The questions for the Texans, though, remain if they'd prioritize that skillset and offensive jolt over adding more mass to their offensive or defensive lines.
Round 4: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
A Midland, TX, native, Brazzell projects to be a dangerous downfield threat with good length for the position (6-foot-4, 198 pounds), who ran a smooth 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine. He also some high production to his name last season in the SEC with 1,000-plus receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
He needs to develop his frame at the next level and refine himself as a technician, as well as an after-the-catch threat to command serious targets in the NFL. But for Houston, he could be a nice option to look towards at the top of day three for a developmental piece to the receiver room.
Round 5: J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida
A receiver the Texans met with earlier this year at the Shrine Bowl, J. Michael Sturdivant is a lean, near-6-foot-3 route-runner who's seen his production bounce up and down through five years in college, but he has good experience and 4.4 speed to allow teams like Houston to look his way in day three of the draft.
Sturdivant also presents extra value on the special teams side of the equation, presenting more allure for a team like the Texans to select him on day three from what the Florida pass-catcher might strictly show on the surface.
Round 6: Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
One prospect who's gained a lot of attention from the Texans in terms of pre-draft interaction has been Caleb Douglas, who Houston has gotten a glimpse of on not just a reported top-30 visit, but a local visit via the Texans' own annual pro day.
When reading between the lines, he's a name to keep an eye on for Houston as a candidate to add depth to the Texans' receiver group, with upside as a route runner and solid positional size at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds. However, Houston would technically have to add a sixth-round pick to their arsenal to snag him in this exact range.
Round 7: Jordan Hudson, SMU
Houston met with Jordan Hudson at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, which put him on their radar as a potential receiver selection in the later rounds on the board. He stands at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, and gradually improved every year at SMU, averaging nearly 70 yards a game through the air in 2025.
At this point in his development process, Hudson is better highlighted by his athletic traits than his technical receiver skills. He'll need to work on that at the next level to get playing time, but remains worthy of attention in the later rounds of day three.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch