Texans Get Good News on Kamari Lassiter Before Chiefs Game

It looks like the Houston Texans will have the services of cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the fold for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to have Lassiter active against the Chiefs after dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout the week.

"Texans CB Kamari Lassiter, dealing with a foot injury and listed as questionable, is planning to play on Sunday, source said. One of the most underrated players on one of the NFL’s nastiest defenses, Lassiter practiced once this week."

Texans' CB Kamari Lassiter Expected to Play vs. Chiefs

Lassiter, the Texans' second cornerback opposite Derek Stingley Jr., had been a DNP for two of the Texans’ practices this week, suiting up in limited fashion for their final practice that listed him as questionable on Houston's injury report.

Naturally, his practice limitations clouded the expectation of whether Lassiter would have a chance to miss out on this week.

But rather than missing his first game of the season so far, Lassiter appears on track to give it a go in Kansas City; keeping his attendance at 100% on the year and keeping a core part of this defense intact on the primetime stage.

If Lassiter wasn't able to go, the Texans would be set to roll out veteran Tremon Smith as the starting cornerback in his place. But if all holds to form, Houston's elite one-two punch at corner will be up against the task that is Patrick Mahomes and this Kansas City offense.

In the 12 games that Lassiter has played in his second season, he's put together a quality campaign, logging 66 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions en route to being one of the best and most underrated number-two cornerbacks in the NFL this year.

If Lassiter is officially activated once kickoff rolls around for SNF, it'll leave the Texans down to just one absence appearing on their injury report: linebacker Jamal Hill, who's out for another week due to a hamstring injury— making for a bit of a healthier outlook from what the Chiefs are faced with upon their beaten-up offensive line.

The Texans will kickoff against the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, where Lassiter's status will be officially ironed out 90 minutes prior to kickoff once the inactives list releases.

