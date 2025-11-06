Texans Expected to Rule Out Two More Starters vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans are expected to rule out two more starters outside of quarterback C.J. Stroud for their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are expected to rule out right tackle Tytus Howard and nickel Jalen Pitre against Jacksonville.
Both Howard and Pitre, like Stroud, are in the concussion protocol this week leading up to their Jacksonville contest, and rather than the more optimistic timeline of any of the three to come back the following weekend, the expectation is that all three will be sidelined in their divisional matchup.
Texans Without Stroud, Howard, Pitre vs. Jaguars
All three absences of Stroud, Howard, and Pitre will be critical blows for the Texans on both sides of the ball in a consequential divisional matchup against the Jaguars.
Howard, the Texans' primary right tackle and only retained starter from last season's offensive line, has remained one of the steadier pieces of Houston's group upfront through the first half of the season. Howard is currently ranked 14th amongst NFL tackles for pass-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, and will now miss his first game of his 2025 campaign.
In fact, for Howard, this weekend will likely end a rather impressive streak of consecutive starts for the veteran tackle, as he's fresh off of passing Texans legend J.J. Watt for the fifth-most consecutive starts in franchise history (84) vs. the Denver Broncos, but might not get an opportunity to continue that streak.
As for Jalen Pitre, it'll also be his first missed game of the 2025 season, and makes for a huge blow to this Texans secondary.
During his eight games so far this season, Pitre has 46 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, five passes defended and three interceptions–– emerging as one of the more pivotal playmakers of this Texans league-best defense.
But the Texans will have to do without him as well this weekend. Houston also recently placed rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith on Injured Reserve for the second time this season, officially ending his first year, continuing the hits to Houston's cornerback room.
The Texans cornerback room will now be limited to their star pairing of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, followed by veteran Tremon Smith and rookie Alijah Huzzie, who was just recently signed to the 53-man roster following his return from the reserve/NFI list.
The injury bug has struck at the wrong time for the Texans. They'll be tasked to overcome it in a big way at NRG Stadium this weekend against the Jaguars, led by backup quarterback Davis Mills, to even the season series up 1-1, and keep their postseason hopes alive following a far-from-ideal start to the year.
