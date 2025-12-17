Texans to Wear Fan-Favorite Uniforms vs. Raiders in Week 16

The Houston Texans are bringing their "Battle Red" uniforms back out for Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Texans made the announcement on their socials on Wednesday leading up to their home matchup vs. Las Vegas.

Battle is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mxMSS49xsc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 17, 2025

It'll be the second time this season that the Texans will rock their all-red alternate uniforms, and their first time since Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, when Houston took down the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen on a primetime stage, 23-19.

Now, the Texans will be looking to claim similar luck this weekend back at home, and this time, against a bit of a different-looking roster from the Bills, as they'll be facing the two-win Raiders.

Texans Wearing Battle Red Uniforms vs. Raiders

The Texans first introduced their "Battle Red" alternates during the 2024 season as a part of their first uniform overhaul since debuting their originals in 2002, offering a big difference in take on Houston's traditional blue and white colorway they typically rock on a weekly basis.

Instead, it's a bright, all-red take on the Texans' uniforms, rocking a red helmet, jersey, and pants to complete the fit.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Since debuting the jerseys two years ago, Houston now has a 1-1 record while wearing them; falling in their first time out last year against the Detroit Lions, but were able to get back on the right track this year against the Bills.

So after already wearing them once this season, it now appears the Texans will be rocking them for a second time to try and spark that good luck once more, offering some nice contrast to the threads that the Raiders roll out; bound to be some combination of their typical black, grey, and white scheme.

The Texans and Raiders will kick off the action this weekend on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT, as Houston will look to claim what could be win number seven in a row as part of their impressive ongoing win streak.

