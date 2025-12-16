Texans Make Big Decision on RB Jawhar Jordan

The Houston Texans' running back room has been unfortunately prone to injuries throughout the 2025 season, and they got hit with another during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting RB Woody Marks left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, leaving Jawhar Jordan to make his NFL debut as their new lead back.

While fans were disappointed once Marks left with an injury, Jordan geared up to make the most of the opportunity. In his debut, Jordan rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries, while also catching two passes for 17 yards. Jordan became the first Texans RB this season to rush for 100+ yards in a game, and he is now reaping the benefits.

On Tuesday, the Texans announced that they have signed Jordan to the active 53-man roster, officially taking him off the practice squad.

We have signed Jawhar Jordan to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/7d8s6tLRQp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 16, 2025

Texans officially sign Jawhar Jordan

Jordan's performance on Sunday, while incredible, was shocking to many. The Texans took a chance on Jordan with a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, and very few expected him to get 15 carries in his NFL debut, let alone turn those into an electric 101 yards.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jordan has spent the last two seasons on Houston's practice squad, with his only in-game opportunity coming in the preseason. Now, Jordan has cemented himself in the Texans' active RB room, especially as the team continues to deal with injuries.

Jawhar Jordan goes 50 yards in his first NFL game 💪



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/2oNLkO4cxB — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

While Sunday's performance felt out of the blue, anyone who watched Jordan play in college should not be too surprised. In his final collegiate season with the Louisville Cardinals, Jordan rushed for 1,128 yards on 181 carries with 14 total touchdowns. Jordan was a big-time player in college, and it was only a matter of time until his impact would be felt at the next level.

While it is unclear what is next for Jordan, his talent is undeniable. With Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon dealing with injuries, Jordan could be in line for some more touches in Houston's Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, although Marks is expected to return to the field to reclaim his RB1 status.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!