Texans Injured TE Expected to Return Soon
The Houston Texans could be getting a prominent piece of their offense back in the fold in the very near future.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Texans tight end Cade Stover is nearing a return from his foot injury sustained earlier this season, and could return as soon as next week.
"Texans tight end Cade Stover (broken foot, surgery) and safety Jimmie Ward (offseason foot surgery) are nearing their return to practice within the next few weeks, per league sources. Stover has 'done a good job' with his rehab, per coach DeMeco Ryans. He may return as soon as next week," Wilson wrote.
A notable step in the right direction for Stover, who's been out since Week 1 vs. the LA Rams, where he suffered a fractured foot that would take him out for close to half of the season.
Texans TE Cade Stover Nearing Return to Play
Stover, the Texans' second-year tight end, entered this season preparing to have a solid role within the passing offense led by C.J. Stroud before going down with an early injury.
During his rookie year with Houston, Stover hauled in 15 receptions on 22 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown. In his one game this season, he already cashed in four catches for 22 yards. Yet, it wouldn't take long for that solid start to be put on pause, and has since kept him on the bench for seven games.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wilson, though, reports that Stover could be healthy as soon as next week, which puts him in line to come back for Week 11 on the road against their division rival, the Tennessee Titans. Time will tell if that timeline can come to fruition, but if it does, his presence will be a positive one for Stroud and the rest of this Houston offense.
Until Stover is officially ready to go, Dalton Schultz should continue to fill the role of Houston's starting tight end. In eight games this season, he's had 38 receptions for 385 yards, coming out to be the Texans' second-leading pass-catcher behind only Nico Collins.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!