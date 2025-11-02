How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Broncos Week 9 Matchup
The Houston Texans are back on their home field with a critical Week 9 game on the horizon against the Denver Broncos, where they'll have the opportunity to rattle off a second-straight win, and elevate to a .500 record for the first time this season.
Houston comes off a strong performance on both sides of the ball vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, piecing together their third victory of the year, 26-15, and now have some positive momentum against a red-hot Broncos group.
Denver is 6-2 atop the AFC West, winning their past five-straight games led by the command of Bo Nix, Sean Payton, and a talented defense that won't make the task simple on DeMeco Ryans and Co. But if they can capitalize, it breathes some major life into the Texans' campaign heading into the second half of the season.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Broncos:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 2nd @ 12 PM CST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV Broadcast: FOX
- Stream: NFL+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Denver +1.5 (-110), Houston +1.5 (-110)
- Favorite Moneyline: Houston -122
- Underdog Moneyline: Denver +102
- Total: 40.5
- Total Over Odds: -102
- Total Under Odds: -118
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Friday's practice:
Houston Texans
– CB Alijah Huzzie: OUT (knee)
– FB Jakob Johnson: OUT (hamstring)
– TE Dalton Schultz: QUESTIONABLE (knee/shoulder)
– DE Dylan Horton: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
– DE Denico Autry: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Denver Broncos
– TE Nate Atkins: OUT (knee)
– S P.J. Locke: OUT (neck)
- WR Marvin Mims: OUT (concussion)
- CB Pat Surtain II: OUT (pectoral)
For the Texans, they'll have a couple of key names elevating off the injury report for Week 9 in wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk. Both were out of the mix vs. the 49ers, and in Kirk's case, the past two games, but each now adds another layer of explosiveness to C.J. Stroud's arsenal.
Starting tight end Dalton Schultz is listed as questionable heading into the day, but is expected to play, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
Fullback Jakob Johnson, however, was downgraded from questionable to out last night as a result of a hamstring injury, and won't be making his return from the Injured Reserve list just yet.
The Broncos have one major name on the sidelines, though. That's cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II, who's sidelined for the coming weeks with a pectoral injury, and in turn, gives Stroud and the Texans offense a massive break against a talented Denver defense.
