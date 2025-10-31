Texans Reveal Final Injury Report for Broncos Showdown
The Houston Texans will have a few names on the roster in question leading up to their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
Here's the full injury report for the Texans following their third and final practice session:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/31)
– CB Alijah Huzzie: OUT (knee)
– FB Jakob Johnson: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– TE Dalton Schultz: QUESTIONABLE (knee/shoulder)
– DE Dylan Horton: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
– DE Denico Autry: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Only one confirmed injury absence for the Texans, but a handful of names in question.
The most notable mention, of course, is starting tight end Dalton Schultz, who was able to return to practice in full capacity at the end of the week after two straight DNPs, but still could have a chance to miss his first game of the season with a knee/shoulder issue.
Texans' Dalton Schultz Expected to Play vs. Broncos
According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, despite the questionable designation, Schultz is expected to play vs. the Broncos.
During his first half of the Texans' regular season, Schultz has emerged with the second-highest total catches (32) and yards (308) amongst Houston pass-catchers, and would be a big loss for C.J. Stroud's arsenal if he's not ready to go.
In the event Schultz does wind up missing out of the action, the Texans will have Harrison Bryant likely fill in as the top tight end on the depth chart, along with the potential elevation of Dalton Keene, who was brought in on the practice squad earlier in the week.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jakob Johnson, the Texans' fullback/tight end signed onto the active roster earlier this year, might also see his chance to return back to the field for the first time since heading to the Injured Reserve list with a hamstring injury.
He returned for a full practice at the end of the week, and would be another potential fill-in in the event that Schultz winds up missing any time.
Dylan Horton and Denico Autry will be a pair of defensive ends with their status also up in the air for the weekend. Autry has been able to suit up in the previous two weeks for Houston after being elevated from the Injured Reserve list, and could keep that trend going for a third week.
The one player who will miss out on the action due to injury, though, will be undrafted rookie cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who is still within his 21-day window to return to the roster after being on the NFI list to start the year.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!