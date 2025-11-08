Texans Daily

Texans Add Veteran DB to Roster After Jalen Pitre's Injury

The Houston Texans are adding another cornerback to their roster before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are bringing on one veteran cornerback to their active roster for this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans will be elevating cornerback Myles Bryant from the practice squad as a depth piece to fill in for Jalen Pitre's absence.

The Texans are elevating veteran defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster for the third time this season, per a league source," Wilson said.

"Bryant is a versatile player who has experience at nickel and has played safety and outside corner. Texans nickel Jalen Pitre is out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. The Texans are expected to use their base 4-3 defense a lot and Bryant can be utilized in nickel situations"

Along with elevating Bryant from the practice squad, Wilson reports the Texans also brought back cornerback Alijah Huzzie to the practice squad after being waived from Houston's 53-man roster earlier in the week. 

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Practice squad signees have just three game-day elevations to use in a single season before needing to be signed onto the 53-man roster.

For Bryant, this means Week 10 vs. Jacksonville, his third regular season appearance, will be his final week of eligibility to join the Texans without a traditional contract. Bryant was active in Houston's win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, along with their last meeting against the Jaguars in Week 3.

During his season sample size so far, Bryant has yet to log any defensive stats, primarily filling in as a depth piece in the secondary and contributor on special teams.

This weekend against Jacksonville, though, could be the time that Bryant sees a bit of a jump in his responsibilities defensively.

Jalen Pitre, the Texans' star nickel corner and one of the more notable playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, will be set to miss his first game of the season vs. Jacksonville with a concussion. Likely a short, one-week absence, but leaves Houston with a hole to be filled in their secondary in the meantime.

Enter Bryant, a versatile, experienced defender in the league who could land those extra snaps his way and help lead the Texans to even the season series up against the Jaguars, pairing with the already-stout duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter at corner.

JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

