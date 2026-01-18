Three Bold Predictions for Texans vs Patriots Playoff Matchup

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots' playoff matchup is right around the corner, with both teams eyeing a shot at an appearance in the AFC Championship game, and for the Texans, could be an opportunity to claim not only their 11th-straight win on the season, but also the team's first-ever divisional win and conference championship appearance in the process.

If this one's anything like this year's playoff slate around the NFL, there's bound to be some surprising results for how the action unravels between two of the toughest teams in the AFC.

The Texans have some real momentum rolling into this contest, as do the Patriots, and with high stakes on the line, it's set up to be a pretty entertaining heavyweight fight, and determine who will be tasked to travel to the Mile High and face the Denver Broncos next week.

Here's a set of three bold predictions for how things could play out between the Texans and Patriots:

1. Jayden Higgins Leads Texans in Receiving Yards

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) runs off the field after making a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In a day without Nico Collins on the field for the Texans' offense, Stroud will have to rely on the depth sitting under their number one wideout to help carry the weight of this passing attack in Foxboro.

One name that could have perhaps the biggest the way is second round rookie Jayden Higgins, who remained quiet in Houston's first playoff outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but should see his role increase in a major way against the Patriots.

Higgins' two highest snap counts in a game this season have come from those in which Collins has been sidelined–– Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, and Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he'll be tasked to fill in as the Texans' most potent deep ball receiver and one of their most explosive playmakers in the passing game, and he could find his way to a big day in the box score because of it.

Expect to see a lot of Jayden Higgins in New England, especially in situations where the Texans need to move down the field with explosive chunk plays through the air.

2. Neither Offense Scores Over 20 Points

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Texans and Patriots have both boasted some of the league's best and most consistent defensive units throughout the NFL this season.

Houston is number one in the league for yards allowed per game and second in scoring defense (277.2, 17.4 PPG). New England is eighth (295.2, 18.8 PPG). Both are top ten in EPA allowed per play, and are coming off a Wild Card Weekend, which they allowed a combined nine points to their opponents.

That means this one could be a real slugfest. The Texans' offense has proven to have their moments of turbulence throughout the season, and even in last week's outing against the Steelers. The Patriots offense is strong, but Houston's defense is one of the best the league has seen in recent memory. Even for a reigning league MVP like Drake Maye, it'll be tough to put points on the board from start to finish.

It wouldn't be a shock to see neither team eclipse the 20-point mark by the end of the game, and if so, that script just might play in Houston's favor.

3. C.J. Stroud Throws Two Interceptions

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) makes a catch during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On many occasions against the Steelers, Stroud proved to be a bit clumsy with the football, that allowed for five fumbles throughout Monday Night Football, two of those lost to the defense, one interception in the red zone, and had a few errant throws that made for one of his not-so-great playoff performances since entering the league, even while the Texans commanded their way to a 30-6 victory.

There's a chance those errors continue for Stroud heading into Foxboro. It's another tough road environment that just might have some snowy conditions, a stout Patriots secondary on a depleted secondary— headlined by star corner Christian Gonzalez— and in a game that could come down to two strong defenses going at it, multiple turnovers from both New England and Houston are wildly in play.

If those turnover issues don't end up bleeding into a second-straight game for Stroud, the road to an 11th-straight win could be clear. However, seeing that come to fruition could be easier said than done.

