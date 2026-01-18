Texans, Patriots Inactives Reveal One Surprise Absence

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have each revealed their inactives list for their looming divisional matchup, giving a glimpse of who's in and who's out for the playoff action in Foxboro.

Here's the full slate of inactives for both the Texans and Patriots ahead of kickoff:

Houston Texans Inactives

– WR Nico Collins

– OT Trent Brown

– RB Jawhar Jordan

– QB Graham Mertz

– CB Alijah Huzzie

– WR Justin Watson

The biggest name forced out of the matchup for the Texans is, of course, their star wide receiver, Nico Collins, sidelined with a concussion after going down with one against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Justin Watson will also be sidelined with a concussion, leaving Houston's wide receiver group a bit more depleted than they typically see.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, veteran Braxton Berrios will be elevated for the action after having been a healthy scratch since Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, giving the Texans five healthy receivers on gameday, and likely handing a considerable target share to Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, and Xavier Hutchinson.

Another big name in the inactives mix for the Texans: starting right tackle Trent Brown, who was previously listed as questionable heading into the contest with a lingering knee injury and two missed team practices, and he's now shockingly downgraded before kickoff.

That means for the Texans, they'll be able to roll out a bit of a different starting offensive line upfront. A new right tackle will have to fill in on the opposite side of rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery, while the interior combination might shift a bit as well.

Look for either Tytus Howard to shift from left guard over to the right tackle spot, or for Howard to remain inside at left guard, while second-year tackle Blake Fisher is moved to Houston's starting right tackle. A big development for an offensive line that's begun to catch its stride in recent weeks, but will now be down one of its two typical contributors on the outside.

New England Patriots Inactives

– CB Kobee Minor

– OLB Bradyn Swinson

– OT Marcus Bryant

– DT Eric Gregory

– G Caedan Wallace

– TE C.J. Dippre

– QB Tommy DeVito

No big surprises on the Patriots' side of the equation, who have all of their expected stars healthy and ready to go for what will be their second-straight home playoff matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will also officially have their star corner, Christian Gonzalez, in the mix after having previously been in question due to concussion protocol throughout the week. Yet, after being cleared before the weekend and thus removed from the injury report, he'll be on the field and good to go— providing a huge boost to New England’s secondary.

Harold Landry, the Patriots' sack leader on the season who was previously deemed questionable before kickoff, is now also officially good to go, and gives New England a major lift on the defensive side of the ball, and could be one of the names that gives this Texans offensive line trouble today, especially as they'll be forced to have a new five-man combination upfront.

