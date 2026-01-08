Texans Coordinator Emerges as Giants Head Coach Candidate

The Houston Texans appear to have a potential head coaching candidate for one of the many vacancies across the league in defensive coordinator Matt Burke, and there's a chance that the New York Giants could be a destination to keep an eye on.

During his latest coaching carousel breakdown for situations across the league, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler linked the Texans' DC to the currently open Giants job—primarily due to the connection between him and general manager Joe Schoen—but also hinted he could get at least one interview for an HC gig.

"Early intel is that defensive coordinator Matt Burke is expected to receive at least one head coaching interview for the work he has done with Houston's top-ranked defense. New York is a potential spot. Burke and Giants general manager Joe Schoen have shared history from Miami in 2016."

Burke has been with the Texans dating back to the 2023 season, DeMeco Ryans' first year with the franchise. He's now in year three, the leader of Houston's elite defensive unit, and now could be bound to get at least one head coaching look because of it.

Matt Burke Destined to Get Head Coach Interview

Burke has played a critical role in the Texans' rise to becoming a top-tier defense in the NFL. Following Houston's brutal 0-3 start to the season, Burke would be thrust into the team's lead defensive play-caller in place of DeMeco Ryans, who would take on a more balanced oversight of both ends of the ball.

Since that decision's been made, the Texans have since lifted to the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense at the end of the year, the best in allowed yards per game and EPA allowed per play, and now have led them to their third-straight playoff appearance of the past three years, and a third consecutive time that Burke's been on the staff.

But this season, that success come with the most responsibility the third-year defensive coordinator has ever had while on an NFL staff––and it turns out he's managed to thrive pretty strongly with the added pressure on his shoulders.

With that in mind, teams around the league in search of a new coach to lead their franchise are taking notice, especially late in the season as the Texans and Burke's defense have put together a league-best nine-straight wins heading into the playoffs.

Does that mean Houston is bound to lose their defensive play-caller after the season? Not quite, since he'll have to traverse through a tough interview process in a pool with other intriguing former head coaches and budding young coordinators that are bound to get some looks themselves. Burke may just be right in that mix, but time will tell.

Before any interviews, Burke and the Texans are bound to take on their upcoming challenge that is the postseason, starting off with a road trip on MNF against the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the toughest places to play for primetime football. However, depending on just how well the Texans finish the season, their DC could land a few more eyes in his direction for a promotion.

