Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Admires Mike Tomlin Ahead of Playoff Matchup

Astonishingly enough, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has now compiled 19 non-losing seasons under his charge in the Steel City, a quite remarkable achievement in anyone's book.

Winning with different personnel and under huge pressure has always brought Tomlin admirers right across the league - not least in the opinion of Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“We're excited for the matchup versus the Steelers. Really great team. Nothing but a ton of respect for Coach [Mike] Tomlin and the success that he's had in the league, how he's done it for such a long time," Ryans said before facing the Steelers in the Wild Card.

"He's a guy who I've definitely always looked up to, always respected. He always has his team ready to go, well-coached, physical outfit. They're going to play tough.”

While Tomlin might come over as pretty gruff with the media at times, Ryans has always found the Steelers supremo to be a very supportive and friendly coaching comrade whenever their paths have crossed.

“I've always kept in touch with Mike. We get together throughout the owner’s meetings and everything," Ryans revealed. "He's always very complimentary of what we're doing here, always positive. That's the thing I say, always positive, always great encouragement from a guy who's done it at a level that everybody would seek to do it."

"You've had over 20 years of winning seasons. Not many people can do that. He's done it. He's stuck around at one place, probably the longest tenure head coach right now in the NFL for a reason, because he knows how to win.”

Of course, standard issue professionalism between the coaching adversaries will take a backseat on MNF as the Steelers and Texans smash into each other with everything on the line. Both playoff teams happen to be built very much in the image of their inspirational HCs, and the Steelers similarly very much rely upon a devastating pass rush to set the tone; a fact that's certainly not lost on the expectant Ryans.

“Can't wait. Great pass rush, both guys. T.J. Watt is one of the all-time sack leaders in the NFL for a reason. Great bloodline. He had a guy who can teach him how to do it and his brother, J.J. He's a really good player, a good pass rusher. Also, [Alex] Highsmith, he doesn't get enough credit, I think, for the production and how disruptive he is as a pass rusher as well," Ryans said. "So, you want to play good defense, you have to have two good pass rushers and they have that.”

Tomlin has always been shamelessly unapologetic about keeping things close and often winning ugly against the odds, so his pass rushers are often pivotal in keeping such games just near enough to pull out of the fire at the death. There's little doubt that Ryans would be eternally hopeful that the Texans can live up to their favorites tag on the road, but the wintry weather conditions further up north might once again put the respective kickers firmly in the spotlight.

So despite the difficulties the road booter always tends to face at Steelers Stadium, and especially in frigid January, meant that Ryans took time to insist that he has zero reservations about his own kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn coming through in adversity if required.

“I have all the faith in the world in Ka’imi," Ryans said of his kicker. "No matter where we are, it's tough anywhere to kick the football. If anybody's tried kicking a field goal, let me see you make one. It's tough anywhere, no matter if you're inside or outside. If you're on ESPN trying to kick it on College Gameday, it's tough to kick a field goal. We'll see how it shapes out when we get there.”

There would be a certain degree of irony if the football gods were to give with one hand to Tomlin, but take away with the other, and all in the heartbreak of yet another last-second field goal. Regardless, Texans fans would rather not have to suffer through the added torture of a playoff game coming down right to the wire and have everything decided on a final high-pressure boot.

