Texans RB Woody Marks Pops Up on Injury Report for Week 9
A new name appeared on the Houston Texans' second practice report ahead of their Week 9 matchup: rookie running back Woody Marks.
Per the Texans' injury report, Marks was a limited participant with a calf injury.
The rooke running back is a new entry after previously being healthy during their first practice of the week.
Marks' status might not be in major danger for this weekend against the Denver Broncos, as the running back was still able to practice in some capacity. However, as the week progresses and game statuses become official, he'll be a name to keep a close eye on.
Woody Marks Named Limited Practice Participant for Texans
Marks, through the first seven games of the season, the fourth-round running back remained one of the brightest spots of the offense throughout an up-and-down season, and perhaps the best rookie contributor on the roster for either side of the ball.
In his small sample size, Marks has had 57 carries for 214 yards, along with 13 receptions for 135 yards, combining for 379 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns, logging two games with over 100-plus all-purpose yards.
He's coming off one of those two 100-plus-yard games in one of the better performances of his career in the Texans' Week 8 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers, as he logged 62 yards on the ground and 49 yards through the air on four catches.
In the event Marks isn't available vs. the Broncos, that'd be a major hit to the Texans' backfield, and would effectively open the door for an expanded role from veteran Nick Chubb, and perhaps backups Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce–– but it remains to be seen if he'll be sidelined for any stretch of time.
Along with Marks' limited participation, the Texans also listed another key part of the offense on their injury report ahead of facing the Broncos, that being tight end Dalton Schultz, who missed his second straight practice with a knee/shoulder injury.
The Texans' third practice of the week will be very telling as to what to expect for Marks, but the hope still remains that he'll be good to go for this weekend's kickoff.
