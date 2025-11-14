Texans Versatile DB Could See Expanded Role vs. Titans
There's one name in particular on the Houston Texans' defense who could be primed to see a much bigger role than he has for most of this season in Week 11 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
That player is veteran defensive back Myles Bryant, who, after the Texans lost starting safety M.J. Stewart to a season-ending quad injury vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, stepped up in a big way as a practice squad elevation as a fill-in for Houston's secondary–– finishing the game with seven total tackles on 82.3% of the defensive snaps.
Now, as the Texans move forward this season without their previous starting safety in Stewart, Bryant could be the one who handles those snaps in his place, and especially against the Titans, he'll be in line to have some considerable responsibility as Houston goes without Jalen Pitre for a second-straight week.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Houston may use their veteran defensive back at safety or at nickel, along with handing some of the workload to rookie Jaylen Reed and practice squad elevation Jalen Mills.
"The Texans may use Bryant at nickel again or line him up at safety in their 4-3 base defense in three linebacker alignments of Azeez Al-Shair, Henry To’oTo’o and E.J. Speed," Wilson wrote.
"The Texans have prepared practice squad safety Jalen Mills, a former Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles starter, for a likely elevation this week and have also increased the practice workload of rookie safety Jaylen Reed."
Myles Bryant Could See Big Role vs. Titans
Bryant has shown the ability to play a variety of positions throughout his career, both with the New England Patriots, and with the Texans since joining aboard in 2024.
He's a player that, through his versatility and experience, has landed some notable trust from head coach DeMeco Ryans, who highlighted Bryant's IQ and trustworthiness as a consistent piece in the secondary heading into this weekend's matchup vs. Tennessee, .
“Myles is a really smart player,” Ryans said. "That’s why he’s able to do multiple things, multiple spots. He’s a guy you can trust, a guy you can count on, whatever the situation is."
"Even if Myles doesn’t practice a position, if there’s a guy I’m going to throw out there at any given time, it’s going be Myles Bryant. Because he’s sharp in the classroom, he’s sharp on the field and he’s always going to be where he’s supposed to be.”
As to where Bryant prefers to line up on game day, it turns out he doesn't care about where he's at on the field. At the end of the day, he's just eager to get in between the lines.
“I just like to play football,” Bryant said in an interview with KPRC2. “I don’t care whether nickel, safety, corner, whatever. I just like to play ball. In high school, I was a running back and safety. I was like a hybrid linebacker-safety. At UW, my first year I was nickel, then nickel, last year safety."
Bryant looks like he'll have a chance to get between those lines in this weekend's divisional contest against Tennessee, and a big game to take advantage of with a chance to elevate to 5-5. Time will tell if he can step up to that occasion.
