Dalton Schultz Takes Step Toward Suiting Up for Texans vs. Titans
The outlook for the Houston Texans' tight end room for Week 11 vs. the Tennessee Titans is starting to look a bit better after their third and final practice of the week.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was back at practice on Friday after being a DNP for their first two sessions of the week.
It's unknown whether Schultz was limited or a full participant, but something we'll learn once the Texans release their full injury report.
Texans' Dalton Schultz Trending to Play vs. Titans
Schultz, the Texans' starting tight end for a majority of the 2025 season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury, as well as an illness, that kept him from suiting up for the first two practices of the week before facing the Titans.
Now, it seems like he's back in at least some capacity before the weekend kicks off, which certainly plays in his favor to be ready to go for his divisional battle against the Titans.
During his previous nine games of the year, Schultz has been the second-leading pass-catcher in the Texans' offense, collecting 45 receptions, 438 yards, and logged his first touchdown last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of his best games of the season, pairing with seven catches for 53 yards.
The Texans have also seen good news surrounding their second-year tight end Cade Stover, who was a limited participant for a second-straight practice before heading into Tennessee.
Stover has been out of the mix since the events of Week 1 vs. the LA Rams where he broke his foot that required surgery, but now two months later, is looking increasingly ready to get back onto the field.
It remains to be seen if Stover will be activated off of Injured Reserve for this week vs. the Titans, but at the very least, things appear to be trending in a really good direction.
As for Schultz, while his status isn't officially good to go, a showing at practice does bode well for hid status during the Texans' Week 11 road trip.
