J.J. Watt Almost Came Out of Retirement for Two Teams

Despite being retired from the NFL since the end of the 2022 season, future Hall of Fame edge rusher J.J. Watt revealed that he was willing to come back into the league for a short time in the 2024 season, but only for the right situation.

During a recent interview with Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Watt hinted that he was open to the idea of coming out of retirement to play for DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans once more, or even a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside his brother, T.J. Watt, but only if there was a need for his services in the event of injuries.

"It would have had to have been the perfect situation, but I definitely would have," Watt said of coming out of retirement in 2024.

"It would have to have been, people went down — a Phillip Rivers type... Like we need you or we can't participate. It had to be them or Pittsburgh with my brother. Those were the only spots I would have done it for."

J.J. Watt Almost Came Out of Retirement?

Even if he never quite saw the right opportunity to step back onto the NFL field after doing so for the last time during the 2022 season, it's an interesting "what-if" situation to ponder what it may have looked like for Watt to suit up in 2024 to play for either Houston or with his brother Pittsburgh.

The last time Watt was in the action, that came with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, where he turned in a pretty solid campaign at age 33, posting 12.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and 18 tackles for loss while staying healthy for a full 16 games.

A 2024 version of Watt, who would've then been 35 years old, might've looked a bit differently than the form we last remember him in. But Philip Rivers just proved with the Indianapolis Colts this season that even if there might be a bit of rust to shake off initially, a comeback to the NFL after a few years off certainly isn't impossible for the perfect situation, and you might just turn out to be kind of productive in the process, too.

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt walks on the field with his son before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Watt nearly had a similar situation to take on himself. The Texans' legend has a close relationship with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, and according to an interview with the Houston Chronicle, he even had a phone call with Ryans in 2024 expressing that if he ever needed him to play, he would return to play for his defensive unit.

Instead, Watt remained on the sidelines, and now is seemingly comfortable in his new role in the booth as a commentator for CBS—a set-up that's worked out well for the Texans this year, with their season's record now at an impressive 4-0 when their former All-Pro pass rusher is calling their games, meaning he's still finding ways to help out his former team, even if he's not on the field with them.

Perhaps you can never say never for a return. However, now nearing age 37, being further removed from the game, and ingratiated at his new CBS gig, it might be time to cross that possibility off the list from really coming to fruition.

