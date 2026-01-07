Mike Tomlin Shares Thoughts on Texans Ahead of Wild Card Matchup

The five-seeded Houston Texans will have the task of facing up against the four-seed Pittsburgh Steelers on the road for what hopes to be the first of a multiple-game playoff stretch to climb out of this year's wide-open AFC.

The Texans set up a challenge for the Steelers that certainly won't be easy to overcome. They're one of the league's best-rated defenses both in the run and through the air, they're on a league-high nine-game win-streak riding into the postseason that keeps them hot at the right time, and even on Pittsburgh's home field, currently has Houston labeled as road favorites heading into the weekend.

Mike Tomlin, the Steelers' long-time head coach, is well aware of the tall task he has at hand when going up against a team, and particularly a defense, like the Texans––so he kept things simple when discussing what Houston brings to the table during his recent press conference.

"They need no endorsement from me," Tomlin said of the Texans ahead of Wild Card Weekend. "They're winners of nine straight. And when you win nine straight games, there's usually a mode of operation, and it certainly is. They're a group that takes very good care of the football as a collective."

"I think they have 10 turnovers on the season, that's number one in football. I think they're number three with 27 takeaways on defense. And so, you talk about complementary football. They got an offense that's the best in the world at security. They got a defense that's third best, they're taking it away. And I think that's the building blocks of nine consecutive wins."

Mike Tomlin Has Real Respect for Texans, DeMeco Ryans

Tomlin put a real emphasis on the power that Texans' pass-rushing tandem in particular has that sets them apart from the crowd––hosting the duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter that have a combined 27 sacks through the regular season, and in the mind of the Steelers' head coach, makes up the NFL's most dynamic one-two punch at the edge rusher position.

"On the defensive side of the ball, they just got a kick butt unit. They do," Tomlin said. "They got a top flight edge tandem. And Hunter and Anderson, they got a top flight corner tandem.... Will Anderson and [Danielle] Hunter are simply the most dynamic edge rushing tandem in the National Football League in 2025."

"We better stay out of a bunch of one dimensional passing circumstances, because if we're in those circumstances, we're gonna be in trouble, and that's just the reality of it. They do a good job of being aggressive, and combative in coverage, they got a really good secondary."

When watching the Texans' film in preparation for their MNF matchup, Tomlin even sees some shades of what their head coach, DeMeco Ryans, was like on the field as a player: a relentless, tough, and smart group that's bound to be a challenging one to overcome for the AFC North champs.

“They play well as a collective. They have an appetite for rising up in moment," Tomlin continued. "You don't get in this tournament unless you have your moments, you certainly don't win nine straight unless you have continuity and complimentary play; they're good in all three phases."

"I think about DeMeco Ryans when I watch their tape, and how he played the game, and a tip of the cap to him; I think the Houston Texans play, in a way, play collectively, the way that he did. They're tough and smart. They play, and play to win."

