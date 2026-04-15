The Best Late-Round Steals in Texans Draft History

The Houston Texans' best draft highlights throughout their franchise's history has primarily surrounded how they've struck gold in the early rounds on the board.

All of their top players throughout their 25-year history–– Andre Johnson, JJ Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Duane Brown–– all first round picks.

But what about the prospects the Texans have claimed further down the board as a late-round steal? Every draft has a handful of guys taken on the third day in rounds four through seven that end up as major pieces of a successful lineup, and even Houston has stumbled upon a few in their brief history as a franchise.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three of the biggest steals the Texans have found in the late rounds of the draft:

3. D.J. Reader | RD5, P166 (2016)

Oct 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end D.J. Reader (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The list of Texans draft picks from rounds four through seven to have played five years or more in the league is slim. Only five players since the franchise's inception have managed to accomplish that feat.

One of those selections is D.J. Reader, who only spent four years stationed in Houston, but has since gone on to be one of the steadier defensive tackles throughout the league of the past decade, and first made that mark with the Texans when he arrived in 2016.

He wound up starting over 50 games in the Texans' trenches to total 154 tackles and 6.5 sacks, was part of three playoff rosters, and is still going strong with a decade of tenure in the league following stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions.

2. Glover Quin | RD4, P112 (2009)

November 18, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans strong safety Glover Quin (29) reacts after a play during overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another example of a Texans late-round steal who spent just four years in Houston: Glover Quin was a standout, versatile defensive back who entered the fold as an early-day three pick in 2009 and took advantage early as a camp standout, thus being shifted into a year-one starter.

He played both cornerback and safety on the Texans and played over 60 games with the franchise, collecting over 300 tackles and five combined interceptions before he hit free agency in 2011.

Quin wanted to stay with Houston, but after the team didn't extend a franchise tag or send him an offer on the open market, he left for the Lions, where he had the best years of his career, and even an All-Pro nod in 2014.

1. Owen Daniels | RD4, P98 (2006)

Dec 16, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) shows emotion after a first down against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The best day-three pick in Texans history happens to stem from the same draft class as their best day-two pick ever, DeMeco Ryans, as tight end Owen Daniels would certainly prove his worth as a fourth-rounder in a major way in eight seasons with Houston.

Daniels nestled his way into a consistent role within the Texans' passing attack upon his arrival in 2006. He had five seasons of over 500 receiving yards or more, finished with over 100 combined starts between the regular season and playoffs, and sits as the team's all-time leader in receiving stats for a tight end, all by considerable margins.

It leaves no question as to who's had the biggest impact as a late-round steal since Houston came onto the scene in 2002, and effectively makes for some big shoes to fill for any day-three pick to do the same, especially as an offensive weapon.

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