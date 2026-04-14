Best Second-Round Draft Picks in Texans History

The Houston Texans' draft history is brief.

Heading into what will just be their 25th draft in franchise history this month, the Texans have the shortest collection of all-time rookie classes to have come through their building than any other team in the NFL.

But even with that shortened time in the league, that doesn't mean Houston hasn't piled up a handful of highlights within the share of draft selections they've made.

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, we've already sorted through some of the best first-round picks in the Texans’ history. But now it's time to look into their all-time second-round selections and see where they've made the biggest hits.

Here's a look at the top-five second round picks the Texans have ever made:

5. Zach Cunningham | R2, P57 (2017)

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zach Cunningham was a consistent piece of the Texans' linebacker unit during their late 2010s era teams, ultimately playing four and a half seasons in Houston before being suddently cut in 2021 for violating multiple team rules.

But it would only be one season prior to being cut that he led the NFL in total (106) tackles. From 2018 to 2020, he had over 100 combined tackles in each season, and started a total of 66 games in his tenure as a Texan.

After he and Houston split in 2021, Cunningham has played for four different teams in five seasons, currently sits in free agency after spending last year with the Detroit Lions.

4. Kamari Lassiter | R2, P42 (2024)

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's only two seasons of his time with the Texans, but Kamari Lassiter's emergence onto the scene last year has now cemented him as one of the top emerging boundary corners in the NFL, and someone already worthy of some credit as one of Houston's all-time second round pickups.

He's started 30 games in the Texans' secondary with a combined 27 passes defended and nearly 150 tackles in two years, comes off a career-best Pro Bowl campaign, and has begun to land more consideration as one of the best corners in the league as a whole, rather than just a Robin to Derek Stingley's Batman.

Lassiter exemplifies the exact SWARM mentality DeMeco Ryans' elite defenses are known for, and has a strong case to keep shooting up this list for as long as he's able to stick in Houston.

3. Jalen Pitre | R2, P37 (2022)

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) is seen after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another recent entry from the Texans: Jalen Pitre has certainly given the Texans some immense value as a second-round pick from just four years ago, as he's now become one of the best and most versatile nickelbacks in the NFL.

Pitre doesn't have a Pro Bowl nod to his name like Lassiter does, but his 2025 campaign was certainly worthy of those honors. Pitre also has over 60 games of combined experience starting in the Texans secondary since 2022 to now cement himself as one of the toughest, hard-hitting players at his position, and a staple piece of what makes up this elite Houston defense.

2. Benardrick McKinney | R2, P43 (2015)

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney (55) celebrates during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

His time in the NFL was brief, as Benardrick McKinney would only play seven years in the NFL and six with the Texans, primarily due to a shoulder injury he suffered in 2020. But he made his mark as an extremely impactful inside linebacker in the short time he was at his peak in Houston.

He started 77 games in Houston's front seven with three years logging over 100 tackles, landed a Pro Bowl nod in 2018 after the Texans had found their way to an 11-5 record, and even had a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016, along with another Texans linebacker, Whitney Mercilus.

The Texans would end up trading McKinney away to the Miami Dolphins in 2021 for Shaq Lawson and a pick swap, but McKinney would only end up playing four more games with the New York Giants in 2021.

1. DeMeco Ryans | R2, P33 (2006)

Aug 31, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans (59) prepares to make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Texans 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The best second-round pick in Texans history: none other than the current head coach of Houston's roster, DeMeco Ryans.

Don't let the recency bias fool you. Ryans was just as strong of a linebacker in the Texans' defense through the late 2000s as he is a head coach in the NFL.

Through six years playing in Houston, Ryans had 86 starts to log 636 combined tackles and 43 for loss, is a multiple-time Pro Bowl selection, an All-Pro Second-Teamer in 2007, and even came away with the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 as the league-leader in tackles for what was just his first season pro (126).

He definitely has the chance to keep moving up the ranks as one of the best and most winningest Texans coaches of all time. However, he might just have the crown for the franchise's best-ever second-round pick as well.

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